Watch: Kia Syros Variants Explained: Which Variant To Choose?

The Kia Syros, the latest offering by the Korean carmaker, launched at the start of February with a starting price of Rs 9 lakh. The Syros can be regarded as a more premium offering in the sub-4m segment, and it is being offered in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX (O). Each of these variants offers something different than the other, whether it is technical aspects like the powertrain or visual aspects like exterior and interior elements. With multiple permutations and combinations, it can get quite confusing as to which variant suits you the most.

In our video on the CarDekho YouTube channel, we explained the variant-wise features along with prices to help you make the correct decision. We first get into the exterior colour options available with the Kia Syros, followed by the powertrain options. After that, we explain features present in each of the six board variants of the Kia Syros. You can check out the video here:

Kia Syros: Variant-wise Prices

Kia Syros prices range from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Variant-wise prices are as follows:

Variant 1-litre turbo petrol/6-speed MT* 1-litre turbo petrol/ 7-speed DCT^ 1.5-litre diesel/6-speed MT 1.5-litre diesel/ 6-speed AT** HTK Rs 9 lakh - - - HTK (O) Rs 10 lakh - Rs 11 lakh - HTK Plus Rs11.50 lakh Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh - HTX Rs 13.30 lakh Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 14.30 lakh - HTX Plus - Rs 16 lakh - Rs 17 lakh HTX Plus (O) - Rs 16.80 lakh - Rs 17.80 lakh

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, pan India

*MT= Manual Transmission

^DCT= Dual clutch transmission

**AT= Torque converter automatic transmission

Kia Syros: Powertrain Options

The Syros borrows two engines from Sonet, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.20 kmpl (MT)/17.68 kmpl (DCT) 20.75 kmpl (MT)/17.65 kmpl (AT)

Kia Syros: Features And Safety

The Kia Syros comes with features such as dual 12.3-inch touchscreen (infotainment and digital driver display) along with a 5-inch climate control display. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, front and rear ventilated seats, and wireless phone charger.

The safety suite aboard the Kia Syros includes 6-airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with front, side, and rear parking sensors, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) tech such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Kia Syros: Rivals

The Kia Syros does not have a direct rival but can be considered a premium alternative to the sub-4m segment offerings such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Skoda Kylaq.

