Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

Modified On Oct 17, 2024 07:51 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv EV

Both EVs boast a 5-star crash safety rating but slightly different scores in both adult and child occupant protections. We find out which is the safer Tata EV

Both the Tata Curvv EV and Tata Nexon EV have acquired a 5-star crash safety rating in their respective Bharat NCAP tests. The safety scores, however, differ marginally for both EVs when it comes to adult and child protection. Let us take a closer look at the safety ratings and scores of these two Tata EVs and find out the safer Tata EV between the two.

Bharat NCAP Results

Parameters Tata Curvv EV Tata Nexon EV Adult Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 30.81 / 32 29.86 / 32 Child Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 44.83 / 49 44.95 / 49 Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score 15.66 / 16 14.26 / 16 Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score 15.15 / 16.00 15.60 / 16 Child Safety (Dynamic Score) 23.83 / 24 23.95 / 24

The Tata Curvv EV scores almost a point more than the Nexon EV in the adult occupant protection test. The SUV-coupe also has a better score in the frontal offset deformable barrier test.

On the other hand, the Nexon EV has a marginally better child occupant protection score. It also performs better than the Curvv EV in the side movable deformable barrier test score and child safety score (dynamic).

Tata Curvv EV

In the frontal offset deformable test, the Curvv EV provided good protection to the head, neck, chest and thighs of both the driver and front passenger. However, the protection of the passenger’s left leg and both the legs of the driver was rated adequate.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the driver’s head, abdomen and pelvis received good protection, while the chest protection was marked adequate. In the side pole impact test, all areas of the driver’s body received good protection.

Talking about child safety, the Curvv EV scored full points for the 18-month-old’s front (8 out of 8 points) and side (4 out of 4 points) protection. On the other hand, for the 3-month-old child, the dynamic score was 7.83 out of 8 points for front protection, while it scored full points for side protection.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV, in the frontal offset deformable test, provided good protection to the driver’s head, neck, thighs, and feet. The protection to both the legs of the driver was rated adequate. On the other hand, the protection of the passenger’s head, neck, chest, thighs and left leg was rated good, while for the right leg, it was adequate.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the head, abdomen and pelvis were given a good protection indication, while for the chest it was adequate. The side pole impact test offered good protection to all the body parts of the driver.

In the dynamic test for child safety, the Nexon EV scored full points for the 3-month-old’s front and side protection. For the 18-month-old, however, the front dynamic score was 7.95 out of 8 points, while it was 4 out of 4 points for side protection.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Crash Test Results Compared: Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP

Takeaway

Both Tata EVs have an overall crash safety rating of five stars. The Curvv EV provides good protection to the driver’s chest in comparison to the Nexon EV in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. This is why it has a better AOP score.

On the other hand, the Nexon EV, even after having a marginally lower score in the 18-month-old dummy’s front protection, has a better overall child safety score than the Curvv EV. The electric SUV-coupe also scores a lower front protection rating for the 3-month-old.

Safety Features

Both Tata EVs have a similar safety suite including six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera. They also get ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Curvv EV is additionally equipped with a Level-2 ADAS including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance assist.

Also Read: Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

Price And Rivals

The prices of the Tata Curvv EV range from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh and it directly rivals the MG ZS EV.

The Tata Nexon EV is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 17.19 lakh. It locks horns with the Mahindra XUV400.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Tata Curvv EV Automatic