Volkswagen T-Roc Launched; Rivals Jeep Compass And Skoda Karoq

Modified On Mar 18, 2020 04:27 PM By Dhruv.A for Volkswagen T-Roc

It comes in a single fully loaded imported petrol-powered variant

It is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh.

Features full-LED setup for headlamps and tail lamps, panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control.

Powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine that delivers 150PS, paired to a 7-speed DSG.

VW India’s plans to ensure it has an SUV in almost every important segment have been underway beginning this year. After launching the Tiguan Allspace, it has now launched the T-ROC in one fully loaded variant at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). Brought in via the CBU (completely built-up route), it is positioned below the Tiguan in the brand’s India lineup.

The T-Roc features dual-chamber LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps and rectangular fog lamps fixed in the bumper. From the sides, it gets a coupe-like profile and sits on 17-inch alloy wheels. It’s also equipped with a panoramic sunroof. The rear-end features side-swept LED tail lights coupled with brand badging and T-Roc insignia bang in the centre of the bootlid.

The interiors of the T-Roc greet you with leather seats, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, keyless entry, cruise control, powered adjustment for driver’s seat, 12.3-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control.

In line with VW’s decision to sell only petrol-powered cars in India, the T-Roc gets a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder TSI petrol engine that delivers 150PS/250Nm. It is paired only with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). This engine features Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which shuts down two cylinders when possible to maximise efficiency.

Volkswagen will also offer a 4-year warranty, which includes RSA (roadside assistance) and three free services for the T-Roc buyers.

The Volkswagen T-Roc rivals the likes of Jeep Compass, the upcoming Skoda Karoq, and Hyundai Tucson facelift. What do you think of the new mid-size VW? Let us know in the comments.

