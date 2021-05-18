Volkswagen Taigun Unofficial Bookings Open; Launch Expected By August 2021

Published On May 18, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Volkswagen Taigun

The upcoming compact SUV will be more powerful than the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta

Bookings for the Taigun now underway for Rs 10,000.

Expected to launch by August 2021.

It will feature 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging, digital instrument cluster, up to six airbags, and electronic stability control.

It will be powered by 115PS 1.0-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines.

Likely to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Select Volkswagen dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for the Taigun compact SUV, for a token amount of Rs 10,000, and also hinted at its possible launch by August 2021.

Volkswagen Taigun will be the brand’s first offering in the highly competitive compact SUV space. Its design remains identical to the near-production model showcased at Auto Expo 2020. It’s based on the new MQB-A0 IN platform, which will spawn several Volkswagen and Skoda cars. The Taigun and Skoda Kushaq share their platform, feature list, and engine/transmission options.

It features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, wireless charging, and LED headlamps. Safety features on board include up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, and traction control.

The Taigun will be offered with two turbo-petrol engines: 115PS 1.0-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre. While a 6-speed manual transmission will be standard for both, the 1.0-litre unit will additionally get a 6-speed automatic. The 1.5-litre engine, on the other hand, will come with a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic).

The Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Skoda Kushaq , Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , and Nissan Kicks .