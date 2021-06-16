Upcoming Mahindra XUV700, 2022 Scorpio SUVs To Debut New Infotainment Systems

Modified On Jun 16, 2021 12:29 PM By Sonny

Both models have been spied with the new systems featuring a modern interface

XUV700 dual-screen setup spied with the new infotainment system

Mahindra recently announced its plans to launch nine models by 2026. The first ones to arrive will be the XUV700, replacing the ageing XUV500, followed by the new-generation Scorpio. Both SUVs have been spied testing numerous times and glimpses of their interiors have revealed a new user interface for the infotainment systems.

Like most of its best-selling models, the current set of Mahindra touchscreen infotainment systems look and feel quite dated (pictured above in the XUV300), especially in comparison to what the rivals have to offer. But the new infotainment systems spied on the test mules of the XUV700 and new Scorpio promise a welcome change in terms of interface aesthetics. The home screen features colourful tiles with a modern pastel theme. While the number of tiles on display may vary depending on the screen size, the overall design theme seems to be consistent. The changes are expected to be a lot more thorough than a visual update, with additional features and new technology on offer.

Next-gen Mahindra Scoropio's new infotainment system spied

When the carmaker introduced the Blue Sense app in 2012, starting with the XUV500, it was regarded as quite a modern feature for the mass market segments. However, its limitations are quite apparent in comparison to what is available in the same space today. The Mahindra Blue Sense app allows users to control media selection and auto AC (on/off, modes, fan speed). However, this only works when the phone is connected to the car via Bluetooth which means the remote controls have a limited range of operation (from inside the vehicle only). New connected car tech from manufacturers such as MG, Hyundai, and Kia allows vehicle owners to do a lot more and with ease thanks to an embedded e-SIM.

Mahindra is expected to offer similar levels of connected car technology as its rivals with its new infotainment systems. We’ve already got a teaser of what’s to come thanks to the new Blue Sense Plus feature suite that debuted on the recently launched petrol-automatic variant of the XUV300. Its home screen gets the same colour scheme as spied on the new infotainment systems. It allows the vehicle user to monitor various vehicle telematics, track live location, travel history, and control remote functions such as door lock/unlock and headlamp flash.

Upcoming Mahindra SUVs, starting with the XUV700, are expected to add remote functionalities with their latest suite of connected car tech, such as remote engine start-stop, cabin pre-cooling, and opening the windows or sunroof. These features are already offered by the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and can even be controlled via the latest smartwatches. The new infotainment system is likely to be equipped with internet connectivity for over-the-air (OTA) updates to improve user experience over time and also offer new features. It could also come with a voice recognition software for an intelligent, hands-free experience.

The scope of features and functions offered by Mahindra’s latest infotainment system and connected car suite will likely differ based on the model. The XUV700 is expected to offer more tech than the 2022 Scorpio but having a similar design theme and interface across models should ensure a consistent user experience from the brand.

