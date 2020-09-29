Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV Detailed In Pics

Published On Sep 29, 2020 03:02 PM By Rohit for Toyota Urban cruiser

With just a slightly reworked front fascia, would you be able to distinguish the Urban Cruiser from its donor SUV? Here’s a closer look to help you find the answer

Toyota has set foot in the sub-4m SUV segment with the Urban Cruiser . It is essentially a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza and its prices range from Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It gets a subtly redesigned front profile and interior upholstery but is it enough to distinguish the Toyota SUV from its donor car? Let’s find out with the help of the images below:

Exterior

Compared to the Vitara Brezza, the Urban Cruiser gets a Toyota family grille inspired by the Fortuner. While the facelifted Vitara Brezza is seen with a chunky chrome bar in its front grille, Toyota has opted for a two-slat grille that’s flanked by vertical chrome strips. The SUV also comes with muscular fog lamp housings in the revised front bumper.

The headlamp unit, however, has been carried forward from the Maruti SUV. It features dual-LED projector lamps and LED DRLs which double up as turn indicators. Toyota is offering the Urban Cruiser with LED fog lamps as well like the Maruti.

When viewed from the side, it features the same proportions and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (with Toyota logo) as the Maruti Vitara Brezza. The only difference between the two SUVs is the availability of different exterior shades (brown instead of red offered on the Vitara Brezza). You can check the Urban Cruiser’s colour options here .

Toyota is offering the Vitara Brezza’s LED tail lamp units on the Urban Cruiser. As seen on Maruti’s sub-4m SUV, only the brake light of the Urban Cruiser has LED elements while the indicators and reversing lights use incandescent bulbs.

Interior

While the entire cabin layout is almost identical to the Vitara Brezza, Toyota is offering a dual-tone dark brown theme along with a Toyota badge on the steering wheel for distinguishment. It features the same analogue instrument cluster with the MID in the centre.

Since it is a rebadged Vitara Brezza, it gets the exact same features including the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, and cruise control.

The Urban Cruiser comes with dark brown fabric seats as opposed to the Vitara Brezza’s black upholstery. It comes with adjustable rear headrests and both front and rear armrests as well. Like its donor SUV, the Urban Cruiser also misses out on a rear charging socket and rear AC vents.

Engine

Toyota’s sub-4m SUV is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that pushes out 105PS and 138Nm. It is coupled with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter gearbox. Its claimed fuel efficiency figures stand at 17.03kmpl (MT) and 18.76kmpl (AT).

In case you are confused whether to buy the Toyota Urban Cruiser or its donor SUV, here’s our comparison story to help you pick the right one.

