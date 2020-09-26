Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Toyota Urban Cruiser: Which Sub-4m SUV To Buy?

Modified On Sep 26, 2020 11:21 AM By Saransh for Toyota Urban cruiser

While both are nearly the same inside-out, which of these two SUVs should you consider buying? Find out here

Toyota has launched the Urban Cruiser at a starting price of Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza which received its mid-life update in early 2020. But how do the two SUVs differ from each other and which one should you go for? Read on to find out.

Before diving into the details, let’s take a look at the dimensions:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Maruti Vitara Brezza Length 3995mm 3995mm Width 1790mm 1790mm Height 1640mm 1640mm Wheelbase 2500mm 2500mm Ground Clearance 328L 328L

As expected, both SUVs are identical in all parameters.

Now let’s talk about engines. The story is similar here as well since both SUVs are petrol-only offerings. They are powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Maruti Vitara Brezza Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol Power 105PS 105PS Torque 138Nm 138Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT 5-speed MT/4-speed AT Fuel Economy 17.03kmpl/18.76kmpl 17.03kmpl/18.76kmpl

Warranty:

Where the Toyota Urban Cruiser is offered with a standard warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km, the Vitara Brezza is offered with a standard warranty of 2 years/40,000km. That said, both SUVs are available with an extended warranty of up to 5 years but where the Toyota has a mileage cap of 2,20,000km, the Maruti has a cap of just 1 lakh km.

Standard Warranty Extended Warranty Toyota Urban Cruiser 3 years/1,00,000km 5 years/2,20,000km Maruti Vitara Brezza 2 years/40,000km 5 years/1,00,000km

Price Comparison:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Maruti Vitara Brezza - LXI- Rs 7.34 lakh Mid- Rs 8.40 lakh VXI- Rs 8.35 lakh High- Rs 9.15 lakh ZXI- 9.10 lakh Premium- Rs 9.80 lakh ZXI+/ZXI+ DT - Rs 9.75 lakh/ Rs 9.98 lakh Mid AT- Rs 9.80 lakh VXI AT- Rs 9.75 lakh Hight AT- Rs 10.65 lakh ZXI AT- Rs 10.50 lakh Premium AT- Rs 11.30 lakh ZXI+ AT/ ZXI+ DT AT- Rs 11.15 lakh/ Rs 11.40 lakh

We will be comparing similarly priced variants of both the SUVs.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Mid vs Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI

Manual Automatic Toyota Urban Cruiser Rs 8.40 lakh Rs 9.80 lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh Difference +5K (Toyota more expensive) +5K (Toyota more expensive)

Common Features: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, high-speed alert system, rear defogger, manual day/night IRVM, auto AC with rear AC vents, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, roof rails, steel wheels with wheel covers, LED tail lamps, turn indicators on ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors), electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, steering mounted controls, audio system, push button start, adjustable front and rear headrest, tilt-adjustable steering, keyless entry, front and rear power windows, foldable rear seat, hill hold control (AT only), gear position indicator (AT only), mild hybrid system (AT only).

What Toyota Urban Cruiser offers over Maruti Vitara Brezza: None, as both share the same set of equipment.

What Maruti Vitara Brezza offers over Toyota Urban Cruiser: None

Verdict: Although both the SUVs are identical as far as features are concerned, we suggest you go for the Toyota Urban Cruiser simply because it offers a better standard warranty package than the Vitara Brezza. Where the Urban Cruiser comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000km, the Brezza gets a standard warranty of 2 years/40,000km.

Toyota Urban Cruiser High vs Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI

Manual Automatic Toyota Urban Cruiser Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 10.65 lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh Difference +5K (Toyota more expensive) +15K (Toyota more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Alloy wheels, rear washer and wiper, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, height-adjustable driver’s seat, 60:40 split rear seats and a rear centre armrest with cup holders.

What Toyota Urban Cruiser offers over Maruti Vitara Brezza: None

What Maruti Vitara Brezza offers over Toyota Urban Cruiser: None

Verdict: The Toyota Urban Cruiser is our pick here since it offers a better warranty package than the Vitara Brezza. But when it comes to the automatic version, the Vitara Brezza seems like a more practical pick since the premium of Rs 15,000 for the Urban Cruiser is a bit high in our opinion.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Premium vs Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+

Manual Automatic Toyota Urban Cruiser Rs 9.80 lakh Rs 11.30 lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 11.15 lakh Difference +5K (Toyota more expensive) +15K (Toyota more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): LED fog lamps, dual-tone alloys, auto-folding ORVMs, sliding front centre armrest with storage, auto-dimming IRVM, parking camera, height-adjustable front seat belts, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and leather-wrapped steering wheel and dual-tone colour options.

What Toyota Urban Cruiser offers over Maruti Vitara Brezza: None

What Maruti Vitara Brezza offers over Toyota Urban Cruiser: None Verdict: The Toyota Urban Cruiser is our pick here since it offers a better warranty package than the Vitara Brezza. But when it comes to the automatic version, the Vitara Brezza seems like a more practical pick since the premium of Rs 15,000 for the Urban Cruiser again is higher as was the case in the mid-spec variant.

