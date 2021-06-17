Toyota Is Now Offering Doorstep Delivery Of Spare Parts To Customers

Published On Jun 17, 2021 12:37 PM By Rohit

The newly launched service is being offered across 12 cities in India

It is being offered as an extension of the carmaker’s ‘Toyota Parts Connect’ facility.

Toyota plans to offer the service in all major cities by the end of 2021.

Customers can either pick up the parts from dealerships or have them delivered.

The service includes items such as car care essentials, engine oil, and tyres.

Toyota India has commenced doorstep delivery of spare parts for its customers. In a first-of-its-kind service, the carmaker is giving customers the choice to either pick up parts from the dealerships or get them delivered to their homes.

As per Toyota, the new service is an extension of the existing “Toyota Parts Connect” facility which was introduced in 2015 to make spare parts more accessible for customers. In addition to the products already on offer, Toyota has now included car care essentials, engine oil, tyres and batteries.

Toyota is currently offering this service across 12 cities and it plans to expand to all major cities by the end of 2021. However, the carmaker has not mentioned the cities where the service is available.

The pandemic has changed the way services are offered to customers in all sectors, including the automobile industry. Toyota’s latest initiative is an example of how carmakers have adapted to the ‘new normal’ by taking the digital route to offer products and services. We hope others follow suit and ensure better accessibility of such services while prioritising safety and convenience.