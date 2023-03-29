Published On Mar 29, 2023 02:15 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

We recently sampled both the standard petrol and hybrid variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross in the real world

Toyota took a revolutionary approach for the third-generation Innova. This included making it a front-wheel-drive (FWD) MPV instead of rear-wheel drive (RWD) and opting for a petrol-only heart instead of diesel. The switch to petrol engine also brought an option of a strong-hybrid powertrain – a first for the MPV – helping it cover a longer distance on a single tank of fuel.

While the fuel efficiencies of both usually differ by big margins on paper, when it comes to the real world, the gap could be smaller than you think. So, in this story, we have compared the real-world tested figures of the standard petrol variant of the Innova Hycross to its hybrid variant.

Technical Specifications Detailed

Specification Innova Hycross Petrol Innova Hycross Petrol-hybrid Engine 2-litre petrol 2-litre petrol strong-hybrid Power 174PS 186PS (system), 152PS (engine) and 113PS (motor) Torque 205Nm 187Nm (engine) and 206Nm (motor) Transmission CVT e-CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 16.13kmpl 23.24kmpl

As far as the claimed numbers go, the mileage figures do look promising as hybrid variants are expected to return over 20kmpl and standard variants over 15kmpl. Both offer similar levels of performance. Ahead of the certified claimed economy figures, Toyota had estimated fuel efficiency of 21.1kmpl, good for around 1,100km on a full tank.

Real-world Results

Tested Mileage Figures Innova Hycross Petrol Innova Hycross Petrol-hybrid Distance to empty 721.5km 971.71km Tested Fuel Efficiency 13.87kmpl 18.68kmpl

The tested figures were quite far from the fuel efficiency numbers claimed by Toyota. Compared to Toyota’s originally stated economy for the hybrid, both versions of the Innova Hycross fell short by around 2.5kmpl. However, as per the certified testing economy, the hybrid delivered around 4.5km fewer per litre in the real world.

Between them, the electrified Innova Hycross had a fuel economy advantage of nearly 5kmpl. As a result, it covered an extra 250km on a full tank, translating to less frequent stops for fuel. In fact, in the right conditions and with a light right foot, you could possibly do a 1,000km between fuel refills.

Not A Bad Case Always

Although tested mileage figures usually fall behind the claimed numbers, cars with a strong-hybrid powertrain are significantly more efficient than the regular petrol versions and can do better. Our previous experiences with strong-hybrid vehicles have proven their efficiency to be a lot better in city runs than regular petrol and diesel cars thanks to the pure EV mode and regenerative braking.

Furthermore, the Hycross’s strong-hybrid powertrain was a lot more frugal in the real world compared to the diesel-automatic variant of the pre-facelift Innova Crysta (11.29kmpl in city and 14.25kmpl on the highway).

Variants, Pricing And Competition

Toyota retails the Innova Hycross in six broad variants – G, GX, VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O) – priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is a premium alternative to the Kia Carens, while being an affordable option to the Kia Carnival.

