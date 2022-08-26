Modified On Aug 26, 2022 06:01 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hyryder

It will rival the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq

The Hyryder is expected to be priced from around Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Based on the available details, we reckon that the entry-level strong-hybrid will be priced under Rs 20 lakh on-road.

To get a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild and strong-hybrid technology.

The strong-hybrid variants claim to offer 27.97kmpl; mild-hybrid manual variants get an optional all-wheel drivetrain.

Features on board include a nine-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera and up to six airbags.

Toyota is going to reveal the prices of the Hyryder compact SUV by early next week. Its online and offline bookings are already underway, and judging by the booking details, we can tell that the strong-hybrid variants are in more demand.

The Toyota Hyryder will be offered with mild and strong-hybrid powertrains. The 1.5-litre strong-hybrid is rated at 116PS and claims to offer 27.97kmpl, while the 105PS mild-hybrid tech is the same that you see on the regular Brezza.

The mild-hybrid variants come paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, while the strong-hybrid gets an e-CVT (single-speed transmission). The Hyryder’s other segment-first highlight is the all-wheel drivetrain that you get with the mild-hybrid manual variants.

The Toyota Hyryder features a panoramic sunroof, a nine-inch touchscreen system, connected car technology, wireless charging, head-up display, ventilated front seats, a digital driver’s display, up to six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

We’re expecting Toyota to price the Hyryder starting from around Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). We reckon that the entry-level, strong-hybrid variant will cost you under Rs 20 lakh on-road. In competition to the Hyryder you’ll have the choice of Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and VW Taigun.