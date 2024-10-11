Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched, Gets Complimentary Accessories

Modified On Oct 11, 2024 03:41 PM By Dipan for Toyota Hyryder

This limited-run special edition adds a range of 13 accessories to the G and V variants of the Hyryder

The Festival Limited Edition adds accessories worth Rs 50,817 at no extra cost.

This limited-run edition is only available till the end of October 2024.

Exterior accessories include mudflap, body cladding and chrome door handles.

Interior accessories include a dashcam, 3D mats and legroom lamp.

It is available with the mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options of the corresponding variant.

A limited-run Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition has been launched in India. It is available with the higher-spec G and V variants of the compact SUV and offers a range of 13 accessories worth Rs 50,817 at no extra cost. However, this limited edition is available only till the end of October. Let us take a look at all the accessories that are being provided with the Festival Limited Edition of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

Accessory Name Exterior Mudflap Door Visor with stainless steel insert Front and rear bumper garnish Headlight garnish Hood emblem Body cladding Fender garnish Boot door garnish Chrome door handles Interior All-weather 3D mats Legroom lamp Dashcam Total price = Rs 50,817

Also Read: These Were The 15 Highest-selling Cars In September 2024

Toyota Hyryder G And V Variant: An Overview

The G variant is the one-below-top variant, while the V is the fully loaded variant in the Toyota Hyryder’s lineup. These two variants come with both the mild-hybrid and the strong hybrid powertrain options. The G variant is available with a CNG powertrain as well.

Engine 1.5-litre Mild Hybrid 1.5-litre Strong Hybrid 1.5-litre petrol-CNG Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 141 Nm (Hybrid) 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT (single-speed gearbox) 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD/ AWD (MT only) FWD FWD

In terms of features, these variants have a 9-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, auto AC with rear vents, and a panoramic sunroof. A head-up display (HUD), paddle shifters (for AT only), a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and keyless entry are also provided.

The safety suite includes six airbags (dual airbags in lower-spec variants), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), vehicle stability control (VSC), all-wheel disc brakes and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Also Read: Remembering Ratan Tata And His Impact On India’s Automotive Landscape

Price and Rivals

Prices of the Toyota Hyryder range from Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate. It can also be considered an alternative to SUV-coupes like the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Urban Cruiser Hyryder on road price