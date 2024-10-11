Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Launched, Gets Complimentary Accessories
This limited-run special edition adds a range of 13 accessories to the G and V variants of the Hyryder
The Festival Limited Edition adds accessories worth Rs 50,817 at no extra cost.
This limited-run edition is only available till the end of October 2024.
Exterior accessories include mudflap, body cladding and chrome door handles.
Interior accessories include a dashcam, 3D mats and legroom lamp.
It is available with the mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options of the corresponding variant.
A limited-run Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festival Limited Edition has been launched in India. It is available with the higher-spec G and V variants of the compact SUV and offers a range of 13 accessories worth Rs 50,817 at no extra cost. However, this limited edition is available only till the end of October. Let us take a look at all the accessories that are being provided with the Festival Limited Edition of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder:
|
Accessory Name
|
Exterior
|
Mudflap
|
Door Visor with stainless steel insert
|
Front and rear bumper garnish
|
Headlight garnish
|
Hood emblem
|
Body cladding
|
Fender garnish
|
Boot door garnish
|
Chrome door handles
|
Interior
|
All-weather 3D mats
|
Legroom lamp
|
Dashcam
|
Total price = Rs 50,817
Toyota Hyryder G And V Variant: An Overview
The G variant is the one-below-top variant, while the V is the fully loaded variant in the Toyota Hyryder’s lineup. These two variants come with both the mild-hybrid and the strong hybrid powertrain options. The G variant is available with a CNG powertrain as well.
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre Mild Hybrid
|
1.5-litre Strong Hybrid
|
1.5-litre petrol-CNG
|
Power
|
103 PS
|
116 PS (combined)
|
88 PS
|
Torque
|
137 Nm
|
141 Nm (Hybrid)
|
121.5 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
e-CVT (single-speed gearbox)
|
5-speed MT
|
Drivetrain
|
FWD/ AWD (MT only)
|
FWD
|
FWD
In terms of features, these variants have a 9-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver’s display, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, auto AC with rear vents, and a panoramic sunroof. A head-up display (HUD), paddle shifters (for AT only), a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and keyless entry are also provided.
The safety suite includes six airbags (dual airbags in lower-spec variants), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), vehicle stability control (VSC), all-wheel disc brakes and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Price and Rivals
Prices of the Toyota Hyryder range from Rs 11.14 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate. It can also be considered an alternative to SUV-coupes like the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.
