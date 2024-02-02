Published On Feb 02, 2024 05:48 PM By Ansh for Force Gurkha

This Force Gurkha has been converted into an all-electric model by MW Motors, and has a claimed range of over 240 km

Looks just like the Force Gurkha but gets minor design changes.

Gets a 61 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor.

Comes in a 2-seater layout with a cargo bay in the back.

New features include a fully digital driver’s display and vehicle to load.

MW Motors, a car conversion specialist from the Czech Republic, has modified the Force Gurkha into an all-electric offering called the Spartan EV 2. This electric off-roader has been built strictly for utility purposes, and is being offered in the European market. Check out what all changes MW Motors has made to the 3-door off roader, and what its electric powertrain is capable of:

Minor Design Changes

From the outside, the Spartan EV 2 looks just like a regular Force Gurkha, but the carmaker has made minor changes. The front grille now has the ‘MW’ logo, and since it is an electric car, the exhaust pipe coming out of the front fender has been removed.

The side profile gets slightly redesigned alloy wheels with the MW logo, and on the rear, it gets the same design, but without the ‘Force’ badging.

Space For Two

On the inside, the design of the dashboard is more or less the same, but you’ll notice that this is not a four-seater anymore. MW has removed the rear seats and has converted the entire rear portion as a cargo bay, which can be used for seating, or to store luggage, equipment, or anything else that you might need when keeping away from urban civilization.

Four Times The Torque

Battery Pack 61 kWh Electric Motor Power 176 PS Electric Motor Torque 1075 Nm Range (Claimed) Over 240 km Top Speed (Limited) 145 kmph

With its electric powertrain, the electric Gurkha makes nearly twice as much power and a lot more torque than the regular off-road SUV. For reference, the diesel powered Gurkha sold in India, offers 90 PS and 250 Nm of performance. The reason for such a high torque figure could be that the Spartan EV 2 will be used for commercial or towing purposes, where a lot of weight will be pulled by or placed on the car.

The Spartan EV 2 does come with a 4-wheel-drive setup, but only gets a single electric motor instead of a dual-motor setup. This allows the EV to have a part-time 4-wheel-drivetrain, and it also has a low-range gearbox.

As for charging, the Spartan EV 2 can be juiced up from 20-80 percent in just 36 minutes using a DC fast charger. It can also be charged using a 7 kW home charger, which can refill its battery from 0-100 percent in less than 9 hours.

Added Features

While most of the features of the Force Gurkha are still here, like the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC, and electric power windows, MW has added a fully digital driver’s display and regenerative braking. It is also capable of V2L, i.e., acting as a power source to run other electronics and appliances.

Also Read: Take A Closer Look At The Hyundai Creta-rivalling Tata Curvv’s Exterior Design In These 5 Images

In terms of safety, it gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Will We Get A Force Gurkha EV?

Since this is a converted production, the MW Spartan EV 2 will not be launching in India. There might be a Force Gurkha EV in the works, but it too is not expected to arrive anytime soon. However, we do know that there is a five-door version of the off-roader under development, and can be launched in India sometime this year.

Read More on : Gurkha diesel