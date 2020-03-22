Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Hyundai Creta 2020 Prices, BS6 Hyundai Venue, BS6 Renault Duster & More

Published On Mar 22, 2020 09:23 AM By Sonny

The new Creta has finally been launched while other SUVs get BS6 updates and price hikes

New Hyundai is here: The prices for the new-gen Creta were announced at its launch earlier this week. It retails from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Find out how the new Creta’s introductory prices compare against its rivals here .

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Hyundai’s latest Creta takes on the Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment. But does it offer enough features to reclaim the top spot? Head here for the answer.

Skoda Karoq & BS6 Rapid Bookings Open: Skoda’s India lineup will soon be updated with BS6-compliant models and the new Karoq SUV. Pre-bookings are now being accepted for the Karoq and the BS6 Rapid. If interested, you can check out the deposit amount and expected delivery timelines here .

Renault Duster is now BS6: The Duster compact SUV now gets a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine. However, it has lost the automatic option for now while the diesel variant has been discontinued for the BS6 era. The prices for the updated BS6 Duster can be found here .

Hyundai Venue Is Now BS6: Hyundai’s entry-level SUV now comes with a trio of BS6 compliant engines. The petrol options remain unchanged while the 1.4-litre diesel engine has been replaced by a bigger and more powerful unit. Get to know the revised prices for the BS6 Venue and details of the new diesel engine here .

