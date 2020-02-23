Published On Feb 23, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 2020

This week hints at the excitement (new cars) that’s in store for us in the coming months

BS6 Toyota Fortuner: Toyota has thrown a pleasant surprise to us by launching the BS6-compliant Fortuner in both petrol and diesel at no additional premium. That’s good news since the emissions upgrade could have raised the full-size SUV’s diesel variant prices by lakhs. Here’s the full story.

2020 Hyundai i20: The third-gen i20 is set to get a 48V mild-hybrid with its 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. This same engine is available in the Venue and the Aura which has thrown open a host of possibilities for us. Here is all the dope that you can expect from Hyundai in the future.

2020 Honda City: The fifth-gen Honda City has made us wait for quite a bit now but its all set for a launch this April. That begs the question- should you go for the previous-gen Honda City which is available with huge discounts or wait for the new kid on the block. We answer.

Haval SUVs: There was a Chinese takeover at the Auto Expo 2020 in terms of the overflow of products we saw from our neighbours. One of them was Haval, which promised to give us SUVs that boast of ‘German quality at Chinese prices.” They will be contesting against the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and the likes.

Upcoming Cars Under Rs 20 Lakh: If you’re in the market with a budget anywhere under the Rs 20 lakh mark, be assured that you’ll be spoilt for choices. There are a host of new vehicles coming your way, mostly in SUV form and you certainly can’t overlook them. Here they are.

