Three-Row Creta Based Hyundai Alcazar All Set To Debut Tomorrow
The Alcazar will rival the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari And The Upcoming Mahindra XUV700
-
Hyundai Alcazar will be available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, depending on the variant you choose.
-
Will come in eight trims: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature Dual Tone, Signature (O), Signature (O) Dual Tone.
-
Features will include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors and up to six airbags.
-
To be powered by 159PS 2.0-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, both mated to 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.
-
Expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.
After being delayed by over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyundai is finally set to launch and reveal the prices of the Alcazar SUV tomorrow.
Hyundai Alcazar is based on the five-seater Creta, but its wheelbase is longer by 150mm (2760mm). It will be available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, depending on the variant that you choose. The Alcazar will come in eight trims: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature Dual Tone, Signature (O), Signature (O) Dual Tone.
|
Variants
|
Petrol MT
|
Petrol AT
|
Diesel MT
|
Diesel AT
|
Prestige
|
7-seater/6-seater
|
7-seater/6-seater
|
Prestige (O)
|
6-seater
|
7-seater
|
Platinum
|
7-seater
|
7-seater
|
Platinum (O)
|
6-seater
|
6-seater
|
Signature
|
6-seater/6-seater dual tone
|
6-seater/6-seater dual tone
|
Signature (O)
|
6-seater/6-seater dual tone
|
6-seater/6-seater dual tone
The SUV will feature will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and instrument cluster screens, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, and wireless charging.
Safety features should include up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control.
The Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with two engine options: 159PS 2.0-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel. Both will get 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions as standard. The petrol manual and automatic variants offer almost the same fuel economy, around 14kmpl. The diesel manual is the most fuel-efficient, claimed to return just over 20kmpl.
The Alcazar is expected to demand a premium over the Creta, possibly priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.
