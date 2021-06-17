  • Login / Register
Three-Row Creta Based Hyundai Alcazar All Set To Debut Tomorrow

Published On Jun 17, 2021 08:06 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Alcazar

The Alcazar will rival the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari And The Upcoming Mahindra XUV700

  • Hyundai Alcazar will be available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, depending on the variant you choose. 

  • Will come in eight trims: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature Dual Tone, Signature (O), Signature (O) Dual Tone. 

  • Features will include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors and up to six airbags. 

  • To be powered by 159PS 2.0-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, both mated to 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. 

  • Expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. 

After being delayed by over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyundai is finally set to launch and reveal the prices of the Alcazar SUV tomorrow. 

Hyundai Alcazar is based on the five-seater Creta, but its wheelbase is longer by 150mm (2760mm). It will be available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, depending on the variant that you choose. The Alcazar will come in eight trims: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature Dual Tone, Signature (O), Signature (O) Dual Tone. 

Variants

Petrol MT

Petrol AT

Diesel MT

Diesel AT

Prestige

7-seater/6-seater

7-seater/6-seater

Prestige (O)

6-seater

7-seater

Platinum

7-seater

7-seater

Platinum (O)

6-seater

6-seater

Signature

6-seater/6-seater dual tone

6-seater/6-seater dual tone

Signature (O)

6-seater/6-seater dual tone

6-seater/6-seater dual tone

The SUV will feature will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and instrument cluster screens, automatic AC, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, and wireless charging. 

Safety features should include up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control. 

The Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with two engine options: 159PS 2.0-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel. Both will get 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions as standard. The petrol manual and automatic variants offer almost the same fuel economy, around 14kmpl. The diesel manual is the most fuel-efficient, claimed to return just over 20kmpl.

The Alcazar is expected to demand a premium over the Creta, possibly priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata SafariMG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700

Published by
Tarun
Write your Comment on Hyundai Alcazar

1 comment
1
dr nagesh jaiswal
Jun 17, 2021 3:09:40 PM

Wow... Beautiful... Excellent ...

