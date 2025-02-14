This Is How Much Bookings The Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Rack Up Cumulatively On Day 1

Mahindra has announced that the XEV 9e and BE 6 cumulatively achieved 30,179 bookings on the first day of its official bookings

The Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6 are once again under the spotlight, courtesy of the humongous number of bookings both models racked up on day one of reservations being opened. Both the electric SUVs cumulatively racked up 30,179 bookings on the first day, which approximately translates to Rs 8,472 crore at ex-showroom price.

Out of that, Mahindra said 56 percent (16,900 units) of bookings were for the XEV 9e and 44 percent (13,279 units) were for the smaller BE 6. Also, 73 percent of the customers went for the top-end Pack 3 variant with the 79 kWh battery pack for both models.

If you had your eyes on one of these electric SUVs, scroll down as we give you a brief overview of both the models:

Mahindra BE 6: Overview

The Mahindra BE 6 is the smaller and more sportier looking version of the two electric SUVs. It features sharp cuts with hood scoops for aero dynamic efficiency, an angular design and modern LED lighting elements. The cabin features dual screens and its driver centric theme looks straight out of a fighter jet. You can take a closer look at the BE 6 and read what it gets in our in-depth image gallery.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Overview

The Mahindra XEV 9e, on the other hand, is the larger car out of the two and is oriented more towards families. On offer is an elegant design with connected LED lighting elements and an SUV-coupe body style. Even on the inside, it gets a more minimalistic cabin design, but the highlight has to be the three-screen setup that spans the entire width of the dashboard. To know more about the Mahindra XEV 9e and check what it offers, you can check out our image gallery.

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e: Powertrain Options

Both the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e are offered with two battery pack options with a rear-wheel drive powertrain offered in varying tunes. You can take a look at the detailed specifications here:

Specifications Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh 59 kWh 79 kWh Power 231 PS 286 PS 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Drivetrain RWD* RWD RWD RWD Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2) 557 km 683 km 542 km 656 km

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e: Price And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced from Rs 18.9 lakh to Rs 26.9 lakh. This puts it in contention with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

The Mahindra XEV 9e, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 21.9 lakh to Rs 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up against the BYD Atto 3 and the upcoming Tata Harrier EV. The XEV 9e can also be considered as an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

