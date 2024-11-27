Mahindra BE 6e Explained In 10 Images

Prices of the Mahindra BE 6e with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack start from Rs 18.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India)

After a long wait, Mahindra has taken the wraps off its two new EVs – the BE 6e and the XEV 9e. Among these, the Mahindra BE 6e is the first product from the carmaker’s newly established electric-only ‘BE’ sub-brand. With its aggressive design inside and out, the BE 6e stands out from the crowd of other EVs. Let’s take a closer look at the BE 6e with the help of 10 images:

Front

The Mahindra BE 6e features a sharp and aggressive front design with bold cuts and creases. The bonnet has a functional scoop for air intake and houses an illuminated ‘BE’ logo. It has horizontally stacked LED projector headlights surrounded by C-shaped LED DRLs. The grille is blanked off as is typical for EVs.

The bumper is black, with the section between the headlights and DRLs painted in the body colour. A silver skid plate, front parking sensors, and LED fog lamps round off the front design.

Side

The aggressive lines of the Mahindra BE 6e continue along its profile, highlighted by gloss black cladding over the wheel arches and running the length of the SUV. This cladding, with angular edges, features the ‘INGLO’ badge on the lower section of the rear door.

It gets flush-fitting handles for the front doors, while the rear door handles are seamlessly integrated into the C-pillar. It also gets contrasting elements with a black finish on the A- and B-pillars, and outside rearview mirrors. The SUV rides on 19-inch aerodynamically-designed alloy wheels, while Mahindra is also offering it with 20-inch units as an optional extra.

Rear

The Mahindra BE 6e gets C-shaped LED tail lights like the front LED DRLs. The tailgate features an ‘Infinite Possibilities’ logo, exclusive to Mahindra EVs. The boot has a protruding design with a bootlip spoiler, and another spoiler is placed above the rear windshield.

The black rear bumper houses the rear parking sensors and includes two silver skid plates with integrated reflectors.

Also See: Mahindra BE 6e And XEV 9e: Concept vs Reality

Boot Space And Frunk

The Mahindra BE 6e offers a 455-litre boot space. It also features a 45-litre storage area under the bonnet, commonly known as a frunk (front trunk).

Interior

The interior of the Mahindra BE 6e gets a dual-tone theme. It features a 2-spoke steering wheel, adorned with an illuminated ‘BE’ logo. Behind the wheel are two free-standing screens housed under a single glass panel, complemented by an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display.

The Mahindra BE 6e features a curved trim extending from the dashboard to the centre console, giving it a cockpit-like feel. This gloss-black console houses the driver’s AC vents and divides the cabin into two sections.

The Mahindra BE 6e's seats feature a blend of fabric and leatherette upholstery with adjustable headrests for all passengers. The doors are finished in the cabin's theme, and the inside door handles are uniquely designed as fabric pull-type tabs.

The Mahindra BE 6e comes with a host of features like dual-zone AC, a panoramic glass roof with coloured lighting, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. For safety, it offers 7 airbags (6 as standard), park assist, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS with features like autonomous emergency braking and driver drowsiness detection.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e And XEV 9e Delivery Timeline Out

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

The Mahindra BE 6e comes with two battery pack options and a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh No. Of Electric Motor(s) 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 535 km 682 km Drivetrain RWD RWD

The Mahindra BE 6e supports fast charging, with the larger battery pack offering 175 kW DC fast charging and the 59 kWh battery supporting 140 kW DC fast charging. Both can charge the respective batteries from 20-80 percent in 20 minutes. Mahindra will also offer two AC charger options, 7.3 kWh and 11.2 kWh with the BE 6e.

Price And Rivals

The price for the entry-level One variant of the Mahindra BE 6e, featuring the 59 kWh battery pack, is Rs 18.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The prices for other variants are expected to be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The BE 6e will compete with the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

What are your thoughts on the Mahindra BE 6e? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Mahindra BE 6e Automatic