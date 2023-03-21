Modified On Mar 21, 2023 10:18 AM By Rohit for Tata New Safari

In case you were planning to buy the new special edition of Tata SUV’s flagship, here’s your chance to get up close and personal with it

Tata debuted the Red Dark editions of the Harrier and Safari at Auto Expo 2023 before launching them towards the end of February 2023 alongside the Nexon Red Dark edition. In case you were eyeing the flagship SUV’s special edition, check it out in these detailed images.

Exterior

While Tata already offers a Dark Edition for its SUVs, this new one is more different than one might think. The Safari Red Dark gets black elements in lieu of the chrome inserts in the grille (including a red one) and dark black hue for its skid plates and headlight surrounds. Lower down, you can spot the front camera as part of the 360-degree setup and the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) radar housed in the bumper.

In profile, the special edition of the Safari gets machine-finished alloy wheels with red brake callipers. Like the regular Dark edition, this special iteration of the SUV also gets the “#Dark” badge on the fenders, with the only difference being the text colour (red here instead of black).

It comes with the least changes at the back consisting of a blackened “Safari” badge and a dark grey finish for the skid plate.

Interior

Tata is offering the Safari Red Dark with a bright red upholstery and Carnelian Red cabin theme.

It also gets red ambient lighting on the dashboard, door pads and around the panoramic sunroof.

Features

One of the big upgrades that the Tata SUV has received with the new special edition is the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system and seven-inch digital driver’s display.

The Safari Red Dark also gets a four-way powered driver seat with memory function and a “Boss mode”, which electronically slides the front passenger seat all the way forward to open up legroom for the occupant behind.

Powertrain And Prices

Tata has equipped the Safari Red edition with the same 2-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm) as the standard version. It comes paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic and has been updated to meet the upcoming BS6 phase II emission standards. The carmaker retails the SUV’s Red Dark variants from Rs 22.61 lakh to Rs 25.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It has no direct rivals as such but takes on the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.

