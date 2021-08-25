Published On Aug 25, 2021 05:33 PM By Tarun

The Tata Punch-rivalling micro SUV is likely to be launched in India by 2022

A leaked document suggests that the Korea-spec Casper could get 76PS 1-litre MPi and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engines

These engines will get the choice of a 4-speed automatic in the Korean-spec model.

The India-spec model could get the Grand i10 Nios and Aura’s 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, 76PS 1.2-litre diesel, and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Transmission options with those will include 5-speed manuals for all and AMTs for the 1.2-litre engines.

Earlier spy shots revealed a split headlamp setup, 17-inch alloy wheels, body cladding, and a boxy silhouette.

Expected to be priced from just under Rs 6 lakh, to rival the new Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Mahindra KUV100.

A leaked document has revealed some of the engine specs of the upcoming Hyundai Casper micro SUV. It is likely to get 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines in South Korea.

The document states that the Casper will get a 76PS 1-litre petrol engine, paired to a 4-speed automatic transmission. For reference, the internationally-sold i10 also gets a 1-litre MPi engine, rated at 67PS. It could be the same engine but with more power.

The other one is the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, rated at 100PS and also mated to a 4-speed automatic. The same engine is also seen on the Grand i10 Nios and Aura, although with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The India-spec Casper is likely to stick with the Aura’s powertrain and transmission options: 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, 76PS 1.2-litre diesel, and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol. All three get a 5-speed manual as standard, while the petrol and diesel are also offered with a 5-speed AMT.

It has already been spied with 17-inch alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted door handles, split headlamps, extensive body cladding, and roof rails. However, the India-spec Casper could get different styling elements from the models spied in Korea.

The Hyundai Casper micro SUV is expected to be packed with plenty of comforts and conveniences, such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, automatic AC, a rear parking camera, and LED lighting.

It is expected to be priced from just under Rs 6 lakh, rivalling the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT .. The Casper is slated to enter production in September with the Korean launch in late 2021, and it is expected to arrive in India in the first half of 2022.

