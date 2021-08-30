Tesla Might Be In Talks With Indian Component Manufacturers For Supply Of Parts

Modified On Aug 30, 2021 04:25 PM By Dhruv for Tesla Model 3

The American EV maker has been urging the Indian government to reduce import tax on EVs

According to a report in the Economic Times, Tesla is in talks with three Indian automotive component manufacturers for the supply of parts. The American EV maker reportedly wants to procure components like instrument panels, windshields, differential brakes, gears, and power seats.

The three companies in question are Sona Comstar Ltd., Sandhar Technologies Ltd., and Bharat Forge Ltd.

For context, Tesla recently requested the government of India to reduce import duties on electric cars, which would help the company gain a foothold in the country. Tesla would then follow it up by setting up a factory here.

The government’s stance is that the carmaker will have to show some faith upfront, and at the very least, procure parts from domestic component manufacturers. Only then would its request for a cut in EV import tax be considered.

The latest development seems to have come in the wake of the deliberation. However, Tesla hasn’t issued any official statement on the matter, and neither have the above-mentioned components manufacturers.

Tesla has also homologated four different vehicles in India, according to a government portal. What remains to be seen is whether these are distinct vehicles or just four variants of the same. In case of the former, it would mean that the carmaker has homologated its entire range of cars (Model S, Model X, Model Y, and Model 3) in India.

