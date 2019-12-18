Tata Nexon EV To Be Unveiled Tomorrow Ahead Of Early 2020 Launch

Modified On Dec 18, 2019 10:12 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

The Nexon EV is expected to offer a range of around 300km

Tata will offer an 8-year standard warranty for the motor as well as the battery pack.

It will get the same design and features as the facelifted Nexon.

It will support fast-charging and is expected to get a ~30kWh battery pack.

Expect it to be launched in the first quarter of 2020 with a price tag of around Rs 15 lakh.

Tata is set to unveil the production-spec version of the Nexon EV tomorrow. The Nexon EV is the electrified version of Tata’s sub-4m SUV and is Tata’s first ‘long-range’ EV to utilise the brand’s Ziptron EV system .

Tata will offer an 8-year standard warranty for the motor as well as the battery pack. The Tata Nexon EV will likely offer a claimed range of around 300km and is expected to pack a 30kWh battery pack. It will also come with fast charging capability.

The Nexon EV will be based on the facelifted Nexon and hence will sport a redesigned front profile and updated interior as seen on the test mules of the updated Nexon. It is expected to be a feature-loaded offering and will get a semi-digital instrument cluster as seen in the Harrier and the recently unveiled Altroz. The MID could relay EV information like battery charge level and range meter. Additionally, Tata will also offer its latest 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the Nexon EV.

Tata has stated that the Nexon EV will be priced from around Rs 15 lakh when it is launched in the first quarter of 2020. It will be Tata’s second all-electric offering after the Tigor EV and the homegrown carmaker plans to launch two more EVs before the end of 2020.

