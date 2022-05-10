Modified On May 10, 2022 02:25 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

It will mainly get a bigger battery pack with a claimed driving range of over 400 kilometres

The new teaser shows the presence of a wireless phone charger.

To get electronic parking brake, auto-hold function, and adjustable regenerative braking levelsover the standard model.

Likely to get a 40kWh battery pack with a claimed range of over 400 kilometres.

To get a more powerful 136PS electric motor (+7PS).

Likely to be priced around Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon EV Max has been teased yet again, this time confirming the wireless phone charging. Bookings for the long-range Nexon EV are already open, while the launch is scheduled for May 11.

The wireless charging dock is placed near the centre armrest. For reference, this feature isn’t even seen on the ICE-powered Nexon. Tata has already confirmed many new features of the Nexon EV Max through multiple teasers.

The Nexon EV Max will feature an illuminated gear selector dial with a dedicated ‘Park’ mode, electronic parking brake, auto-hold function, adjustable regenerative braking levels, and drive modes (Sports and Eco). It should continue with the existing list of features including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera.

Its biggest update will be seen in the form of a bigger battery pack (40kWh possibly), which will offer a real-world driving range of around 300 kilometers. It will also gain a more powerful electric motor, delivering 136PS (+7PS).

The Nexon EV Max will be the new range-topping variant, over the current XZ Plus Lux. It’s expected to retail for around Rs 18 lakh, demanding a premium over the EV’s current price range of Rs 14.79 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom). With more range and a more powerful electric motor, the Nexon EV Max will be a strong contender to the costlier MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

