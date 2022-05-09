Modified On May 09, 2022 04:06 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV

The upcoming EV to have claimed range of 400 km

Latest teaser shows the Nexon EV Max can cover 300 km on a single charge in the real world.

The ARAI-claimed range should be over 400 km.

EV is likely to be offered with a 40kWh battery pack and a 136PS electric motor.

To get an illuminated gear selector, adjustable regenerative braking, auto-hold function and electronic parking brake.

Likely to be priced at around Rs 18 lakh.

Tata has teased the Nexon EV Max again, this time giving us an idea of its real world range. The teaser claims the EV can go to Pune from Mumbai and back on a single charge.

The total distance of this round trip is over 300km, which would mean that the ‘Max’ variant of the Tata Nexon EV would come with a real world range nearly equivalent to that of the Nexon EV’s claimed range, which is 312km.

When we tested the standard Nexon EV, we found that it offers more range in the city (282km) than on the highway (211km), a typical trait of electric cars. Based on prior experience, we expect the Nexon EV Max to offer an ARAI-claimed range of over 400km.

The Nexon EV Max will be offered with a bigger battery (likely 40kWh), as opposed to the standard model’s 30.2kWh pack. The Max will also get a more powerful electric motor, delivering a maximum of 136PS (+7PS).

Previous teasers of the car have pointed out that the Nexon EV Max will come with an illuminated gear selector with a ‘Park’ mode, adjustable regenerative braking, auto-hold function, electronic parking brake, and drive modes (Sport and Eco). It should also get ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and an air-purifier, as they are now equipped with the regular Nexon.

The Tata Nexon EV Max will be the new range-topping variant and is likely to be priced around Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, the Nexon EV is priced from Rs 14.79 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Nexon EV Max will be a stronger (though indirect) rival to the costlier MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

