Tata Nexon EV Available At Reduced Subscription Rates For A Limited Period

The limited period subscription offer is valid until November 30, 2020

It is valid only for the first 100 customers.

Tata has reduced the minimum tenure period from 18 to 12 months.

Customers can save up to Rs 7,400 when leasing the Nexon EV at the new rates.

The Nexon EV is the only long-range EV to be offered on a subscription basis.

Tata Motors rolled out subscription plans for its sub-4m electric SUV, the Nexon EV , in August 2020. It has partnered with Orix India to offer this service and is leasing out the mid-spec XZ+ variant of the EV that’s priced at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This service is available in five cities: Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The carmaker has now reduced the subscription rate for a limited period (till November 30) ahead of the upcoming festive season. However, this offer is only applicable for the first 100 customers. Let’s take a look at the revised rates as per their tenures:

Tenure 18 months (Old plan) 12 months (New plan) 24 months 36 months Monthly rental Rate Rate Old Rate Revised Rate Old Rate Revised Rate Rs 47,900 Rs 41,500 Rs 44,900 Rs 37,500 Rs 41,900 Rs 34,900

Rates are inclusive of all taxes

When the subscription plan was introduced in August, Tata offered the Nexon EV with three tenure periods: 18, 24 and 36 months for Rs 47,900, Rs 44,900 and Rs 41,900 respectively. Tata has now changed the minimum tenure period from 18 to 12 months, while the other two remain the same. Customers can save up to Rs 7,400 when leasing the Nexon EV for 12, 24 or 36 months thanks to the revised rates.

Like before, customers choosing to lease the electrified Nexon can avail benefits such as comprehensive insurance coverage, roadside assistance, periodic servicing, doorstep delivery, and installation of the charger at their homes or workplace. Once the tenure period is completed, customers can end their subscription, extend it further or even put in a request to buy the car outright.

The Nexon EV is powered by a 129PS/245Nm electric motor. It gets two driving modes: Drive and Sport. Tata claims a range of 312km from a full charge of the 30.2kWh battery. As per Tata, the battery can be charged from empty to 80 percent in just 1 hour by using DC fast-charging stations.

Tata’s Nexon EV is the only long-range electric vehicle to be offered on a subscription basis. It is also the most affordable EV to offer a claimed range of over 300km on a single charge and is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The other long-range EVs on sale in India are the Hyundai Kona Electric (Rs 23.75 lakh to Rs 23.94 lakh) and MG ZS EV (Rs 20.88 lakh to Rs 23.58 lakh). While the ZS EV gets the best car warranty package of the three (5-year/unlimited km), it is the Kona Electric that offers the highest claimed range on a single charge (452km).

