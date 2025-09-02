Tata Motors Sells Over 8,000 EVs In August 2025, Marking A 44 Percent Growth Compared To August 2024

While the EV sales volumes have seen this massive growth, the total car sales have seen a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 7 percent in August 2025

Tata Motors has clocked its highest-ever EV sales in August 2025 with a total unit sales of 8,540 units, which is 2,605 units and 44 percent more than what the carmaker retailed in August 2024. Notably, these figures include EV sales from both domestic and international markets. That being said, the total year-on-year (YoY) domestic sales numbers of both ICE (internal combustion engine) cars and EVs declined by 7 percent in August 2025, going down from 44,142 units in August 2024 to 41,001 units.

Tata EVs Through The Years

Tata’s EV journey began in 2017 with the Tata Tigor EV, which was initially built for government fleets under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles) scheme. It had a modest 142 km claimed range and good enough features for that time. While not aimed at private buyers, it marked the company’s entry into the world of electric mobility.

The big breakthrough came in 2019 with the Nexon EV which was the carmaker’s first model to use Tata’s Ziptron technology. Unlike the early Tigor EV, this was designed for everyday consumers, offering better range, faster charging, and modern performance. It was soon followed by other Gen-1 Ziptron-based models such as the updated Tigor EV in 2021, the Tiago EV in 2022, and Punch EV in 2024, all of which have seen immense success.

Currently, Tata has entered its Gen-2 phase with the acti.ev platform, built purely for EVs. The Curvv EV paved the way, but the highlight is the Harrier EV, launched in June 2025. With a claimed range of over 500 km and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) option, it shows just how far Tata has evolved since the Tigor EV in 2017.

Current Tata EV Lineup

The current all-electric lineup of Tata Motors consists of six models. Here’s the list and the prices of these models:

Model Price Tata Tiago EV Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.14 lakh Tata Tigor EV Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh Tata Punch EV Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh Tata Nexon EV Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh Tata Curvv EV Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 22.24 lakh Tata Harrier EV Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 30.23 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Upcoming Models

Tata Motors showcased the Sierra EV concept in India at the Auto Expo 2023, which is likely to debut in its production-spec avatar this year. The carmaker has been showcasing some concept models based on its upcoming Avinya platform, which will underpin the third generation of EVs that are expected to have a claimed range of 700 km.

How excited are you for the upcoming Tata EV models? Let us know in the comments below.

