Tata Is Now Offering All The Kaziranga Edition Harrier’s Features On Its Standard Variants

Published On Mar 22, 2022 02:57 PM By Rohit for Tata Harrier

And to go with the update, Tata has also hiked prices of the SUV by up to Rs 47,000

Tata Harrier

  • The Kaziranga Edition got additional features including an air purifier, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ventilated front seats.

  • Tata is offering the air purifier from the XT trim of the Harrier.

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay available from XZ trim onwards.

  • Ventilated front seats and connected car tech offered on XZ+ trim.

  • Tata now retails the Harrier from Rs 14.53 lakh to Rs 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

  • It still gets the same 2-litre diesel engine with the same MT and AT options as before.

Tata has introduced all the new features of the Harrier’s Kaziranga Edition to its regular variants. This includes an air purifier, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ventilated front seats. 

Tata Harrier air purifier
Tata Harrier ventilated front seats

While the air purifier is offered from the mid-spec XT trim onwards, the ventilated front seats and iRA connected car tech are available in the top-spec XZ+ trim. The SUV also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay from the second-to-top XZ trim onwards.

All variants of the Harrier have become pricier as well. Here’s a look at its revised variant-wise prices:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Manual

XE

Rs 14.50 lakh

Rs 14.53 lakh

+Rs 3,000

XM

Rs 15.90 lakh

Rs 15.93 lakh

+Rs 3,000

XT

Rs 17.14 lakh

Rs 17.21 lakh

+Rs 7,000

XT+

Rs 17.94 lakh

Rs 18.01 lakh

+Rs 7,000

XT+ Dark

Rs 18.24 lakh

Rs 18.31 lakh

+Rs 7,000

XZ

Rs 18.49 lakh

Rs 18.60 lakh

+Rs 11,000

XZ DT

Rs 18.69 lakh

Rs 18.80 lakh

+Rs 11,000

XZ+

Rs 19.74 lakh

Rs 20.20 lakh

+Rs 46,000

XZ+ Kaziranga Edition

Rs 20.41 lakh

Rs 20.41 lakh

No change

XZ+ DT

Rs 19.94 lakh

Rs 20.41 lakh

+Rs 47,000

XZ+ Dark

Rs 20 lakh

Rs 20.47 lakh

+Rs 47,000

Automatic

XMA

Rs 17.20 lakh

Rs 17.23 lakh

+Rs 3,000

XTA+

Rs 19.24 lakh

Rs 19.31 lakh

+Rs 7,000

XTA+ Dark

Rs 19.54 lakh

Rs 19.61 lakh

+Rs 7,000

XZA

Rs 19.79 lakh

Rs 19.90 lakh

+Rs 11,000

XZA DT

Rs 19.99 lakh

Rs 20.10 lakh

+Rs 11,000

XZA+

Rs 21.04 lakh

Rs 21.50 lakh

+Rs 46,000

XZA+ Kaziranga Edition

Rs 21.71 lakh

Rs 21.71 lakh

No change

XZA+ DT

Rs 21.24 lakh

Rs 21.71 lakh

+Rs 47,000

XZA+ Dark

Rs 21.34 lakh

Rs 21.81 lakh

+Rs 47,000

The Harrier’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 47,000. However, prices of the newly launched Kaziranga Edition variants have been untouched.

Tata has equipped the SUV with a 2-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm), mated to a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed automatic.

Tata Harrier rear

The Harrier is a rival to the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and MG Hector. Due to its price, it also takes on the higher-specced variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

