Tata Is Now Offering All The Kaziranga Edition Harrier’s Features On Its Standard Variants

Published On Mar 22, 2022 02:57 PM By Rohit for Tata Harrier

And to go with the update, Tata has also hiked prices of the SUV by up to Rs 47,000

The Kaziranga Edition got additional features including an air purifier, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ventilated front seats.

Tata is offering the air purifier from the XT trim of the Harrier.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay available from XZ trim onwards.

Ventilated front seats and connected car tech offered on XZ+ trim.

Tata now retails the Harrier from Rs 14.53 lakh to Rs 21.81 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

It still gets the same 2-litre diesel engine with the same MT and AT options as before.

Tata has introduced all the new features of the Harrier’s Kaziranga Edition to its regular variants. This includes an air purifier, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ventilated front seats.

While the air purifier is offered from the mid-spec XT trim onwards, the ventilated front seats and iRA connected car tech are available in the top-spec XZ+ trim. The SUV also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay from the second-to-top XZ trim onwards.

All variants of the Harrier have become pricier as well. Here’s a look at its revised variant-wise prices:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Manual XE Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 14.53 lakh +Rs 3,000 XM Rs 15.90 lakh Rs 15.93 lakh +Rs 3,000 XT Rs 17.14 lakh Rs 17.21 lakh +Rs 7,000 XT+ Rs 17.94 lakh Rs 18.01 lakh +Rs 7,000 XT+ Dark Rs 18.24 lakh Rs 18.31 lakh +Rs 7,000 XZ Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 18.60 lakh +Rs 11,000 XZ DT Rs 18.69 lakh Rs 18.80 lakh +Rs 11,000 XZ+ Rs 19.74 lakh Rs 20.20 lakh +Rs 46,000 XZ+ Kaziranga Edition Rs 20.41 lakh Rs 20.41 lakh No change XZ+ DT Rs 19.94 lakh Rs 20.41 lakh +Rs 47,000 XZ+ Dark Rs 20 lakh Rs 20.47 lakh +Rs 47,000 Automatic XMA Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.23 lakh +Rs 3,000 XTA+ Rs 19.24 lakh Rs 19.31 lakh +Rs 7,000 XTA+ Dark Rs 19.54 lakh Rs 19.61 lakh +Rs 7,000 XZA Rs 19.79 lakh Rs 19.90 lakh +Rs 11,000 XZA DT Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 20.10 lakh +Rs 11,000 XZA+ Rs 21.04 lakh Rs 21.50 lakh +Rs 46,000 XZA+ Kaziranga Edition Rs 21.71 lakh Rs 21.71 lakh No change XZA+ DT Rs 21.24 lakh Rs 21.71 lakh +Rs 47,000 XZA+ Dark Rs 21.34 lakh Rs 21.81 lakh +Rs 47,000

The Harrier’s prices have been hiked by up to Rs 47,000. However, prices of the newly launched Kaziranga Edition variants have been untouched.

Tata has equipped the SUV with a 2-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm), mated to a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed automatic.

The Harrier is a rival to the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and MG Hector. Due to its price, it also takes on the higher-specced variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Read More on : Harrier diesel