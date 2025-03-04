Mahindra Outsells Hyundai As The Second Best-selling Car Brand In India This February

We now have the sales report for the month of February 2025, and as expected, Maruti topped the chart with more than 1.6 lakh units sold. This time, Mahindra overtook Hyundai as the second-best-selling car brand, while Skoda recorded the highest monthly and yearly sales growth. Let's take a closer look at the brand-wise sales for February.

Maruti dispatched over 1.6 lakh units in February 2025, which is more than the combined sales of Mahindra, Hyundai and Tata. However, the automaker registered a loss of more than 7 percent in monthly sales.

With over 50,000 dispatched last month, Mahindra overtook Hyundai as the second-best selling brand in India. While the month-on-month (MoM) demand remained consistent, Indian automaker’s yearly sales grew by almost 19 percent.

Hyundai slipped to the third spot in the sales table, with a loss of over 6,000 units in monthly sales. Its YoY sales also dipped by nearly 5 percent.

Another brand that recorded negative growth in both monthly and yearly sales is Tata. More than 46,000 Tata cars were dispatched in February.

Toyota sold more than 26,000 cars in February 2025. Compared to last year, it sold almost 3,000 more cars last month. The Japanese manufacturer also saw a slight growth of 1 percent in MoM sales.