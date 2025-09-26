Tata Harrier EV AWD: Claimed vs Real-world Range Compared

The Harrier EV AWD uses a 75 kWh battery pack and boasts a claimed range of 622 km

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV is the carmaker’s flagship electric offering, launched back in June. Priced between Rs 21.50 lakh and Rs 29.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the Harrier EV brings a long list of modern features and is available with two battery options: a 65 kWh pack and a 75 kWh pack. We recently had the opportunity to drive the 75kWh all-wheel-drive version of the Harrier EV to test its real-world range in a single charge. Let’s take a brief look at the result:

Tata Harrier EV Real-world Range

Battery Pack Option 75 kWh No. Of Electric Motor(s) 2 (one on each axle) Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD) Power 158 PS (front) + 238 PS (rear) Torque 504 Nm (combined) MIDC-claimed Range (Part 1+2) 622 km Tested Range 412 km (-210 km)

[Disclaimer: Do note that the test range figure may vary depending on the driving style, vehicle and road conditions.]

For the test, we drove the Harrier EV just like anyone would without hypermiling. We spent over 8 hours and 20 minutes behind the wheel, covering a route that involved mixed city traffic, open highways, and even ghat sections to truly see how it copes with different driving scenarios. The average speed for the entire drive turned out to be around 49.48 kmph, with speeds of 40 kmph to 60 kmph maintained in the city and 95 kmph to 100 kmph on the highways. The air-con is kept at a steady 24-degree celsius and the infotainment system was used generously to keep us entertained. Lastly, the regenerative braking was set at Level 2 for most of the time and kept the Harrier EV in Eco mode.

While the Harrier EV boasts a claimed range of 622 km in the all-wheel drive variant, in real-world conditions, we managed to drive it for 412 km, which is 210 km less than the claimed figure.

Do note, the Tata Harrier EV is also offered with a smaller 65 kWh battery pack with a 238 PS single-motor rear-wheel drive setup, which has a MIDC-claimed range of 538 km. The same can also be paired with the bigger 75 kWh battery, which offers the maximum claimed range of 627 km.

Features Onboard

Let’s talk about features now! The Harrier EV is equipped with a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, powered and ventilated front seats, and an electric boss mode for the front passenger seat. It also gets a wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos.

Safety features in the Harrier EV include seven airbags (six as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot detection and a transparent mode, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a digital inside rearview mirror (IRVM) with integrated dashcam, an electronic parking brake with auto hold as well as Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The Harrier EV is also five-star safety rated by Bharat NCAP.

Price & Rivals

The Tata Harrier EV is priced between Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Harrier EV has the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3 as its prime rivals. Also, it stands as a more affordable alternative to cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX 30 and BYD Sealion 7.

