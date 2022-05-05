Published On May 05, 2022 05:47 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

Tata has released a short teaser video which shows the EV’s new Park mode and alloy wheel design

Tata will launch the Nexon EV Max on May 11.

Likely to come with a 40kWh battery pack and a 136PS electric motor.

Expected to offer more range than the standard Nexon EV’s ARAI-rated 312km.

Could gain features such as ventilated front seats and an air purifier.

Tata will price it at a premium and offer it alongside the standard Nexon EV.

Tata Motors has released the first teaser video of the long-range Nexon EV and revealed that it will be called the ‘Nexon EV Max.’

Ready for a journey that's MAX in every way? ​ Prepare to be moved to the MAX with #NexonEVMax. Coming Soon #EvolveToElectric pic.twitter.com/U9ZWh74IB7 — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) May 5, 2022

The video also briefly shows off the electric SUV’s new feature: Park mode. Apart from that, it also showed off the final design for the alloy wheels, which we’ve already spied on the latest test mule. The Nexon EV Max is also expected to get rear disc brakes.

One of the major highlights of the Nexon EV Max is its larger battery pack (40kWh likely) to offer an improved range over its standard version’s ARAI-certified 312km. It will also likely be equipped with a 136PS electric motor. Currently, the Nexon EV makes use of a 129PS/245Nm electric motor and a 30.2kWh battery pack.

It is expected to come with fast charging capabilities while gaining adjustable regenerative braking that directs the lost charge into the batteries during deceleration.

Tata could offer it with a revised seat upholstery while carrying on with the existing black and beige cabin theme. The Nexon EV Max is also expected to come with additional features such as ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and an air purifier. All of them are available on the standard Nexon’s Kaziranga Edition. It could also get cruise control and electronic stability control while carrying on with the existing model’s 7-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, and connected car tech.

The Nexon EV Max will go on sale alongside its standard version on May 11. Tata will price it at a premium over the regular Nexon EV (Rs 14.54 lakh - Rs 17.15 lakh ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to be an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

