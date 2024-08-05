Published On Aug 05, 2024 02:00 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

The interior images reveal that the upcoming SUV-coupe will get many elements from the Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari, including the dual-digital display setup

Teaser images of the Tata Curvv EV reveal features such as a panoramic sunroof, a dual-tone dashboard, and front ventilated seats.

Features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen system and a digital driver’s display.

The Curvv EV is anticipated to be offered with two battery pack options, with a claimed range of up to 500 km.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Tata Curvv EV on August 7, 2024. Following the exterior reveal, the Indian automaker has now shared more details of its interior on its social media platform. The latest images not only revealed the cabin theme but also some of the premium features that will be on board in the Curvv. Here are more details we gathered from the teaser images of this upcoming SUV-coupe:

What Was Shared?

Although we got our first glimpse of the interior a while ago, showing a resemblance to the Nexon EV’s dashboard, the latest images provide a clearer view of its cabin. The most significant feature that catches your attention is the panoramic sunroof and then your eyes are drawn to the dual-digital displays. The dashboard features an integrated setup for the dual screens, which is likely a 12.3-inch display for the infotainment unit and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display.

Other details observed include the dual-tone cabin theme and AC vents, centre console, gear shifter, touch-based automatic AC controls, front armrest, and drive mode selector, all of which seem to be borrowed from the Nexon EV. Other features which were seen include the front ventilated seats and push-button start/stop.

The images also revealed a 4-spoke steering wheel, borrowed from the Harrier-Safari duo, with the brand’s illuminated logo on it, similar to what is seen in modern Tata models nowadays.

Expected Features and Safety Net

Other features include a premium sound system and a powered tailgate. The safety features expected on the Tata Curvv are six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv vs Tata Curvv EV: Exterior Design Comparison

Expected Powertrain

Tata has not yet revealed the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Curvv EV, but it is expected to get two battery pack options which can provide it with a claimed range of around 500 km. The Tata Curvv EV is also likely to have V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionalities.

Price and Rivals

Tata is expected to price the Curvv EV from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will act as a direct rival to the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

