The all-electric SUV coupe is offered with two battery pack options and is available in three broad trims

In early August, the Tata Curvv EV went on sale, with prices starting from Rs 17.49 lakh and going up to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The Indian carmaker began accepting orders for the all-electric SUV-coupe from August 12. If you have booked one, there’s good news for you, as deliveries of the Curvv EV have now begun starting today.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Tata Curvv EV: Design

Unique in its segment, the Curvv EV sports an SUV-coupe body style. The front features a closed-off grille with a full-width LED DRL, reflecting Tata's latest design language. Its sloping roofline and aerodynamic 18-inch alloy wheels grab attention, along with flush-fitting door handles. At the rear, it boasts connected LED tail lamps, while its sporty appeal is further enhanced by a roof-mounted dual spoiler.

Tata Curvv EV: Interior

Inside, the Curvv EV has a layout similar to the Nexon EV and also offers different colour schemes depending on the variant you pick. It features a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo borrowed from the Harrier-Safari duo, leatherette seat upholstery, and contrasting silver elements throughout the cabin. Modern touches include touch-based climate controls and ambient lighting.

Tata Curvv EV: Features

The Curvv EV comes equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and connected car tech. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and a gesture-enabled powered tailgate.

Safety features include six airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which offers features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and lane change assist.

Tata Curvv EV: Powertrain Options

Tata offers the Curvv EV with two battery packs, a 45 kWh battery pack coupled with a 150 PS/215 Nm electric motor and a 55 kWh coupled with a 167 PS/215 Nm electric motor. The former delivers a claimed range of 502 km while the latter boasts a 585 km of claimed range. It also supports V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) charging functionality.

As for its charging times, a 70 kW DC fast charger takes 40 minutes to charge the vehicle from 10 percent to 80 percent. With a 7.2 kW AC charger, it takes 6.5 hours to charge the 45 kWh battery pack from 10 percent to 100 percent and nearly 8 hours for the 55 kWh battery pack.

Tata Curvv EV: Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV competes with the MG ZS EV. It will also take on the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX.

