Modified On May 01, 2022 08:54 AM By Sonny for Tata Avinya

It is the first publicly showcased concept built on the new Gen3 platform dedicated for EVs

Tata has debuted its second EV concept in the form of the Avinya. This sporty-looking, cross-segment creation debuts the Indian carmaker’s Gen3 EV platform, built from the ground up. While technical details of the Avinya concept itself are limited, let’s take a closer look at Tata’s premium styling and spacious interior design in the detailed gallery below:

Exterior

The front of the Avinya is perhaps its prettiest side with the sporty shape of the illuminated panel that slopes inwards at the bottom end. The chin spoiler is angular in design with a sort of diffuser located above it. This chin diffuser mimics the light signature of the LED daytime running lights.

The light signature of the Avinya concept is the most prominent aspect of the new Tata EV design language. Its DRL strips span nearly the entire width of the front fascia, starting from under the LED multi-part headlamps and coming together in the center to form a ‘T’ shape representative of Tata’s logo. Even the large panel in place of the grille can be illuminated.

Seen from the side, you can see the structural benefit of Tata’s Gen3 platform built for EVs only. It allows the wheels to be further out with short overhangs, maximising the wheelbase and therefore the interior space on offer. The Avinya measures in at 4.3 metres which is similar to the Hyundai Creta, but the wheelbase of the Tata concept is much longer.

The specialized dual-tone wheels of the Avinya concept are quite sporty and seem to be designed for increased aerodynamic efficiency. The design on the centre locks mirrors the light signature. However, these large 22-inch wheels wrapped in low-profile Pirelli P Zero rubber are unlikely to make it to any production-spec Tata model. We can expect the design of the wheels to inspire the final version of wheels fitted to a premium Tata EV in the future.

Like all good looking EV concepts, the Avinya gets cameras in place of outside rearview mirrors. It's not just the futuristic look, these cameras help reduce the overall drag of the EV which is better for its range.

Around the back, the Avinya concept seems to share some base design philosophy with the Altroz premium hatchback. It seems to taper towards the end, which accentuates its width from the pronounced rear fenders. The windscreen is sleek and wide, flowing into a gloss black panel with the LED lights. These lights are wider than the rear windscreen and feature the same light signature as the LED DRLs.

Under its chunky rear bumper is a large diffuser which mirrors the design from the front fascia for an aggressively sporty appearance.

The winglike extensions that house the rear lighting elements are likely designed to act as integrated spoilers for improved aerodynamic efficiency. Seen from above, these fins feature light strips, the same styling as seen in the headlamp units.

Also read: Tata Curvv Electric SUV Coupe Concept Detailed In 15 Pictures

Interior

The Avinya ticks another EV concept design box with its suicide doors and lack of a B-pillar. This makes the cabin look even more roomier as a result with easy access to both front and row seats. Its flat floor and minimalistic design open up plenty of room for the leg and feet as well. The ambient lighting with the beige and brown theme compliments the calm and relaxed aesthetic of the interior.

Most notably, Tata has opted for a minimalistic design for the cabin of the Avinya concept. Unlike other top-end EVs of today and the future, there is a distinct lack of screens here. The only ones immediately noticeable are the digital driver’s display integrated into the steering wheel and the two screens on the A-pillars for the rear view cameras.

There is another digital display, a widescreen unit housed just under the windshield to display various bits of relevant information such as range and battery charge. Its purpose seems quite similar to that of a head-up display.

The minimalistic design of the driver controls is described by Tata as a console-inspired steering wheel. Extending upwards from the digital cluster display are panels for housing steering-mounted controls. The inputs are a combination of haptic touch pads and knurled dials.

Tata states that the Avinya’s cabin features use of sustainable materials for its modern and upmarket finish. A stand out feature for the seats is that each of the four headrests is fitted with its own soundbar. Since the primary form of interaction between passengers and the onboard systems is via voice commands, the cabin likely features well placed microphones as well to pick up prompts from any occupant.

The front seats can swivel for even easier accessibility. But since this is not an autonomous EV, they don’t seem to have a 360-degree range of rotation.

The air vents are housed on the doorside armrests, created as cylindrical tubes with a clever design for managing the airflow. On the console in front of it, there is a temperature display and controls for adjusting the powered seats.

The rear bench is quite wide and low with a sofa-like design. The seat base seems quite deep to offer good thigh support and increase the comfort of the rear passengers.

While the Avinya sits quite low and has a sporty silhouette, the large glass surfaces that make up the skydome enhance the overall sense of space inside the cabin. The steeply raked windscreen extends all the way till it's right above the heads of the front passengers. Behind it, there is another large section of glass in the roof before the final section being the rear windscreen.

While the Avinya itself is unlikely to make it to production, it is a showcase of Tata’s new design philosophy for dedicated EVs on the Gen3 platform. Expect a future Tata EV, maybe even a model meant for international markets, to feature styling inspired from the Avinya concept.