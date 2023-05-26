Published On May 26, 2023 10:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

The third premium hatchback to feature a CNG kit does get some advantages over its rivals, but can they be enough for you to pick it over the other two?

Although the pre-production version of the Tata Altroz CNG broke cover at the 2023 Auto Expo, it went on sale only recently in the second half of May. It arrives with some truly distinguishing elements, and is being sold in six variants: XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ O (S). If you were planning to pick the Altroz CNG, check out how it stacks up against its direct rivals in all aspects, i.e. the duo of Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza:

Size Check

Dimensions Tata Altroz CNG Maruti Baleno CNG/ Toyota Glanza CNG Length 3,990mm 3,990mm Width 1,755mm 1,745mm Height 1,523mm 1,500mm Wheelbase 2,501mm 2,520mm Boot Space 210 litres Not available

Since the Baleno and Glanza are cross-badged offerings, their dimensions are identical.

It’s the Altroz CNG that is wider and taller of the trio but the Baleno-Glanza duo have a 15mm longer wheelbase.

That said, all the three hatchbacks are identical in length.

The Altroz differentiates itself from all other compact CNG offerings with its dual-tank setup that leaves room for a practical boot. While we do not have the exact luggage capacity of the CNG variants of the Baleno and Glanza, we can see that their boots’ utility is compromised by comparison.

Engine And Gearbox

Specifications Tata Altroz CNG Maruti Baleno CNG/ Toyota Glanza CNG Engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG 1.2-litre petrol+CNG Power 73.5PS 77.5PS Torque 103Nm 98.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency Not available 30.61km/kg

All three CNG hatchbacks are provided with the same sized 1.2-litre petrol+CNG engine.

While the Baleno and Glanza are the most powerful premium hatchbacks in India with a CNG kit, by 4PS, the Altroz CNG makes up for it by putting out an extra 4.5Nm of torque

All three models here come with a manual transmission only.

The Maruti and Toyota hatchbacks claim to return over 30km/kg in their CNG iterations, while Tata hasn’t revealed any efficiency figures as yet.

The Tata hatchback is the only car among the lot that can be started directly in the CNG mode.

Feature Highlights

Tata Altroz CNG Maruti Baleno CNG/ Toyota Glanza CNG Auto-halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Fog lamps with cornering function

Rear fog lamp

Leatherette seats

Cooled glovebox

Ambient lighting

Single-pane sunroof

Keyless entry

Auto AC with rear vents

Air purifier

Wireless phone charging

Height-adjustable driver seat

Push-button start/stop

7-inch touchscreen system

Four speakers and two tweeters

Digitised driver’s display

Connected car tech

TPMS

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rain-sensing wipers

Dual front airbags

Rear defogger

Reversing camera Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED taillights

16-inch alloy wheels

Dual-tone cabin theme

Height-adjustable driver seat

Front sliding armrest

60:40 split folding rear seat

Connected car tech

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Auto AC with rear vents

7-inch touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four speakers and two tweeters

TFT MID

Six airbags

Reversing camera

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear defogger, washer and wiper

All the three CNG hatchbacks satiate the feature expectations with comforts like a touchscreen infotainment system (here, 7-inches), auto AC with rear AC vents, and a reversing camera.

Although the Altroz packs just dual front airbags as opposed to six on the Maruti-Toyota duo, it does boast of a five star safety rating from the old GNCAP tests over them.

The Tata hatchback also gets some unique features over the other two in the form of a sunroof, ambient lighting, cooled glovebox, leatherette upholstery, and TPMS. Meanwhile, the Baleno CNG (and Glanza CNG) are differentiated by details like the wireless smartphone connectivity, TFT multi-information display, and LED headlights.

Common features include 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and push-button start/stop.

Price

Tata Altroz CNG Maruti Baleno CNG Toyota Glanza CNG Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 9.53 lakh

It’s the Altroz who clearly leads the race when it comes to the most number of CNG variants, giving it a wider price range. Its starting price here is Rs 80,000 less than that of the Maruti Baleno and almost a lakh less expensive than the Glanza CNG. Meanwhile, its feature-loaded top spec will cost over a lakh more than both.

