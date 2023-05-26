  • English
Tata Altroz CNG vs Rivals: Specifications Compared

Published On May 26, 2023 10:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

The third premium hatchback to feature a CNG kit does get some advantages over its rivals, but can they be enough for you to pick it over the other two?

Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza and Maruti Baleno

Although the pre-production version of the Tata Altroz CNG broke cover at the 2023 Auto Expo, it went on sale only recently in the second half of May. It arrives with some truly distinguishing elements, and is being sold in six variants: XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ O (S). If you were planning to pick the Altroz CNG, check out how it stacks up against its direct rivals in all aspects, i.e. the duo of Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza:

Size Check

Dimensions

Tata Altroz CNG

Maruti Baleno CNG/ Toyota Glanza CNG

Length

3,990mm

3,990mm

Width

1,755mm

1,745mm

Height

1,523mm

1,500mm

Wheelbase

2,501mm

2,520mm

Boot Space

210 litres

Not available

Maruti Baleno

  • Since the Baleno and Glanza are cross-badged offerings, their dimensions are identical.

  • It’s the Altroz CNG that is wider and taller of the trio but the Baleno-Glanza duo have a 15mm longer wheelbase.

  • That said, all the three hatchbacks are identical in length.

Tata Altroz CNG boot space
Toyota Glanza CNG boot space

  • The Altroz differentiates itself from all other compact CNG offerings with its dual-tank setup that leaves room for a practical boot. While we do not have the exact luggage capacity of the CNG variants of the Baleno and Glanza, we can see that their boots’ utility is compromised by comparison.

Engine And Gearbox

Specifications

Tata Altroz CNG

Maruti Baleno CNG/ Toyota Glanza CNG

Engine

1.2-litre petrol+CNG

1.2-litre petrol+CNG

Power

73.5PS

77.5PS

Torque

103Nm

98.5Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

Not available

30.61km/kg

  • All three CNG hatchbacks are provided with the same sized 1.2-litre petrol+CNG engine.

Tata Altroz CNG powertrain

  • While the Baleno and Glanza are the most powerful premium hatchbacks in India with a CNG kit, by 4PS, the Altroz CNG makes up for it by putting out an extra 4.5Nm of torque

  • All three models here come with a manual transmission only.

  • The Maruti and Toyota hatchbacks claim to return over 30km/kg in their CNG iterations, while Tata hasn’t revealed any efficiency figures as yet.

  • The Tata hatchback is the only car among the lot that can be started directly in the CNG mode.

Feature Highlights

Tata Altroz CNG

Maruti Baleno CNG/ Toyota Glanza CNG

  • Auto-halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Fog lamps with cornering function

  • Rear fog lamp

  • Leatherette seats

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Ambient lighting

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Keyless entry

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Air purifier

  • Wireless phone charging

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Push-button start/stop

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Four speakers and two tweeters

  • Digitised driver’s display

  • Connected car tech

  • TPMS

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear defogger

  • Reversing camera

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

  • LED taillights

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Front sliding armrest

  • 60:40 split folding rear seat

  • Connected car tech

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Four speakers and two tweeters

  • TFT MID

  • Six airbags

  • Reversing camera

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Rear defogger, washer and wiper

Toyota Glanza reversing camera

  • All the three CNG hatchbacks satiate the feature expectations with comforts like a touchscreen infotainment system (here, 7-inches), auto AC with rear AC vents, and a reversing camera.

  • Although the Altroz packs just dual front airbags as opposed to six on the Maruti-Toyota duo, it does boast of a five star safety rating from the old GNCAP tests over them.

Tata Altroz CNG sunroof

  • The Tata hatchback also gets some unique features over the other two in the form of a sunroof, ambient lighting, cooled glovebox, leatherette upholstery, and TPMS. Meanwhile, the Baleno CNG (and Glanza CNG) are differentiated by details like the wireless smartphone connectivity, TFT multi-information display, and LED headlights.

  • Common features include 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and push-button start/stop.

Price

Tata Altroz CNG

Maruti Baleno CNG

Toyota Glanza CNG

Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh

Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh

Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 9.53 lakh

It’s the Altroz who clearly leads the race when it comes to the most number of CNG variants, giving it a wider price range. Its starting price here is Rs 80,000 less than that of the Maruti Baleno and almost a lakh less expensive than the Glanza CNG. Meanwhile, its feature-loaded top spec will cost over a lakh more than both.

