Published On May 21, 2023 10:02 AM By Tarun

From being a pricey optional accessory, a few mainstream cars now get it as a proper feature

A dashboard camera, better known as a dashcam, is a small camera that’s installed either on your car’s dashboard or on your front and rear windscreens. The camera records the view of the road through the windscreen(s) and that data can be stored for review. It’s a popular accessory that you find on most cars in foreign countries. However, in our country, it’s not a popular accessory as Indian car buyers do not understand the importance of it and since good quality ones are fairly pricey. But that consumer perspective appears to be changing in favour of dashcams for the benefits they offer.

Here are five ways how a dashcam can make your driving experience stress free and convenient:

Helps With Insurance Claims

If you’re involved in an accident, a dashcam can help you provide strong proof to the insurance company about the events around it. With this, you as an owner will be protected from fraudulent investigations by insurance agents or even from wrong third-party claims. Mainly, it can be considered as irrefutable evidence in case of any wrongdoings by other road users against you.

Depending on the model of dashcam equipped, it can even record moments wherein your parked car has been run into and try to capture details of the perpetrator.

Protects Against False Accusations

In India, road rage is a common problem, for a long list of reasons. Many times, you might find some random car driver or a two-wheeler rider falsely accusing you of breaking road rules and putting them at risk or causing them harm. For example, a driver may cut in front of you rashly and cause an incident or simply reverse into you and accuse you of being at fault. The boldest fraudsters will even pretend to fall over in front of your car and demand compensation. In those situations, a dashcam will help you in showing proof to the authorities and insurers that you were not in the wrong.

It’s also useful when dealing with inattentive traffic officers who may stop you and accuse you of jumping a signal or overspeeding. If you did not do any such activity, you can show the dashcam recording and avoid paying a hefty fine.

Solving Car Robberies

While a dashcam won’t exactly prevent a robbery but can help in identifying the perpetrators. Many dash cameras have an inbuilt-GPS and many will record even if the ignition is switched off. Several cameras also allow the recording to be directly played on your phone or laptop or even a cloud storage these days. With these features, you can easily track your car’s location if it gets stolen.

Report Erratic Drivers

Spotted someone driving recklessly? Saw someone driving the wrong-way? A simple recording from your dashcam can help the police in identifying these riders / drivers to penalise them accordingly. This way, the roads will be safer and other citizens on the road won’t be endangered by these rash users. If you’re living in a metro city, you can simply share the recording on Twitter and tag the respective city’s police Twitter handle. The police will file a complaint and even send you a proof of it.

Recording scenic drives

Amidst all these negative scenarios, we do have one positive advantage of dashcams too. If you’re going on a scenic road trip, perhaps to Ladakh or Goa, a dashcam will help you record your drives. All the popular and best-selling cameras have good image quality these days and you can cherish these recordings as memories later or even share them on social media.

This accessory can be purchased easily through Amazon or Flipkart. Hyundai offers a dual dash camera, which means camera inside and out, with the Venue N Line and the upcoming Exter. With one major carmaker understanding the importance of dashcam and offering it as a proper feature, we’re hoping other carmakers join this trend. Meanwhile, Google is also looking to introduce a feature that could allow select Android smartphones to double up as dashcams if you want to hold out for that in the future.