Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo Variant Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020
Modified On Feb 05, 2020 11:39 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai’s mid-size hatchback gets 100PS turbo-petrol with a manual transmission
Grand i10 Nios gets the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as Aura.
It has an output of 100PS/172Nm with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Visual changes include an all-black interior with red accents and ‘turbo’ badging on the grille.
New turbo-petrol variant to be launched soon with an expected price tag of Rs 7.5 lakh.
The sportier version of the Grand i10 Nios has been unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. It comes equipped with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers the Aura and gets similar aesthetic updates too.
The turbo-petrol variant of the Nios misses out on the N-Line treatment and badging. It offers the same performance as the Aura with 100PS and 172Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Grand i10 Nios is also offered with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines with the choice of a 5-speed manual and AMT.
The new turbo-petrol variant is based on the Sportz Dual-tone variant in terms of features. It gets an all-black interior with red accents and inserts across the dashboard. The feature list includes auto AC, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera and push-button start-stop. Like the Aura and Venue which are also powered by the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the sporty Grand i10 Nios also gets a ‘Turbo’ badge on the front grille.
The Nios’ turbo-petrol variant marks Hyundai’s entry into the Indian hot-hatch segment. When launched, it will rival the likes of the Maruti Swift and Ford Figo. The sportier Grand i10 Nios will be launched soon with an expected price tag of around Rs 7.5 lakh.
