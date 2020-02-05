Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo Variant Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 11:39 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai’s mid-size hatchback gets 100PS turbo-petrol with a manual transmission

Grand i10 Nios gets the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as Aura.

It has an output of 100PS/172Nm with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Visual changes include an all-black interior with red accents and ‘turbo’ badging on the grille.

New turbo-petrol variant to be launched soon with an expected price tag of Rs 7.5 lakh.

The sportier version of the Grand i10 Nios has been unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 . It comes equipped with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers the Aura and gets similar aesthetic updates too.

The turbo-petrol variant of the Nios misses out on the N-Line treatment and badging. It offers the same performance as the Aura with 100PS and 172Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Grand i10 Nios is also offered with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines with the choice of a 5-speed manual and AMT.

The new turbo-petrol variant is based on the Sportz Dual-tone variant in terms of features. It gets an all-black interior with red accents and inserts across the dashboard. The feature list includes auto AC, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera and push-button start-stop. Like the Aura and Venue which are also powered by the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, the sporty Grand i10 Nios also gets a ‘Turbo’ badge on the front grille.

The Nios’ turbo-petrol variant marks Hyundai’s entry into the Indian hot-hatch segment. When launched, it will rival the likes of the Maruti Swift and Ford Figo . The sportier Grand i10 Nios will be launched soon with an expected price tag of around Rs 7.5 lakh.

