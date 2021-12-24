SsangYong Joins Hands With BYD To Develop Battery Technology

Published On Dec 24, 2021 05:28 PM By Dhruv for BYD E6

The battery packs developed from this partnership will power SsangYong’s first EV model codenamed U100

Korean carmaker SsangYong (owned by Mahindra) and Chinese carmaker BYD have teamed up to develop batteries for electric vehicles. They signed a technological partnership, the fruits of which (newly developed battery pack) will be used to power SsangYong’s first fully electric model that is for now known by the codename U100 and is expected to go on sale in 2023.

SsangYong staff will join up with BYD, the world’s 4th largest company in terms of EV sales and battery development, in China.

SsangYong is owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, and is currently under court protection in South Korea. It is expected that Edison Motors, a young commercial vehicle manufacturer in South Korea, will take over SsangYong in the near future.

BYD also recently entered the passenger vehicle segment in India, although its first offering, the e6 EV, is a B2B model only. This means that you either have to be a business or fleet operator to buy one. However, BYD holds a strong presence in the electric bus segment in India.

Read More on : BYD E6 Automatic