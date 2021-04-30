Skoda To Take The Wraps Off The Fourth-gen Fabia On May 4

Published On Apr 30, 2021 07:19 PM By Rohit for Skoda Fabia

It has also released a design sketch previewing the new Fabia’s cabin

The interior shares certain features with the upcoming Kushaq, including the orange highlights, two-spoke steering wheel, and a centrally placed touchscreen.

To be powered by three petrol engines: a 1.0-litre MPI, a 1.0-litre TSI, and a 1.5-litre TSI.

Skoda could launch the fourth-gen Fabia in India by 2023.

The fourth-gen Skoda Fabia will debut on May 4. The carmaker confirmed the date and released design sketches previewing the hatchback’s cabin.

It is the similarity to the Kushaq that gets your attention. The two-spoke steering wheel, large touchscreen infotainment system (on the centre console) with air vents below it, and auto AC controls resemble those of the made-in-India SUV. There’s a digital driver’s display as well, which is not available in any variant of the Kushaq. The orange highlights on the dashboard, door panels, and centre console subtly contrast with the otherwise blacked-out cabin.

That said, the primary difference is that the new-gen Fabia’s cabin seems to have circular air-con vents (on the outer corners), unlike the Kushaq’s hexagonal units.

The fourth-gen Fabia packs Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ features, including a USB type-C port on the IRVM (inside rearview mirror) to power the dashcam, a removable cup holder, and a removable sunshade for the panoramic roof. Safety features on offer include adaptive cruise control, nine airbags, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Skoda has based the Fabia on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 platform, making it 111mm longer and 48mm wider than the previous-gen model. Its wheelbase has been extended by 94mm, resulting in more space at the back and extra 50 litres of boot capacity.

The fourth-gen Fabia will get three petrol engines: 1.0-litre MPI (paired with a standard 5-speed MT), 1.0-litre TSI (with a standard 5-speed MT, and an optional 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DSG*), and 1.5-litre TSI (mated to a standard 7-speed DSG).

*Please note that for the 1.0-litre TSI, only its 110PS state of tune will be paired with the 7-speed DSG.

In order of their appearances -- the first engine produces up to 80PS and 95Nm; the second generates up to 110PS and 200Nm; and the third belts out 150PS and 250Nm.

We believe Skoda could launch the new Fabia by 2023, considering Volkswagen is contemplating introducing the sixth-gen Polo by then. Also, the VW Group’s MQB-A0 platform has been localised, which should allow Skoda to price it competitively. If it does make it to India, the fourth-gen hatchback will take on the Hyundai i20 , Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz , and Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza.