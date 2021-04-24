These Teaser Sketches Give A Glimpse Of How The Fourth-gen Skoda Fabia Will Look Like

Published On Apr 24, 2021 09:00 AM By Rohit

The fourth-gen Fabia looks sharper and has grown longer and wider than its predecessor

The teaser sketches reveal bigger alloy wheels and multiple character lines.

It gets a sharper design and is seen sporting LED headlamps and tail lamps.

Expected to get auto AC, connected car tech, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

To be powered by three petrol engines: a 1.0-litre MPI, a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI.

Skoda could launch it in India by 2023.

Skoda has been working on the fourth-gen Fabia for a while now and it has even been spied a couple of times overseas. The carmaker is gearing up to reveal it in May and has now released a few teaser sketches of the new generation model.







The teaser sketches show a much sharper front profile of the Fabia compared to the third-gen model. It is also seen with LED projector headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs that flank the latest Skoda front grille, with chrome surround and fog lamps tucked in the front bumper. The side profile flaunts multiple character lines and alloy wheels that fill up the arches but the door handles have been slyly hidden in the sketches. At the rear, it gets LED for the tail lamps with crystalline elements, a trademark of the new-age Skoda cars.

The fourth-gen will be underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s smallest modular platform, the MQB-A0. This will make the Fabia 111mm longer and 48mm wider than the outgoing generation, and also increase its boot space by 50 litres.

Skoda is expected to equip the fourth-gen Fabia with a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, connected car tech, auto AC, and a sunroof. Safety features on offer include adaptive cruise control, multiple airbags, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The fourth-gen Fabia will be powered by three petrol engines: 1.0-litre MPI, 1.0-litre TSI, and 1.5-litre TSI, with the 1.0-litre engines producing different outputs. Here’s a look at the technical specifications:

Engine Power Torque Transmission 1.0-litre MPI 65PS/ 80PS 95Nm 5-speed MT 1.0-litre TSI 95PS/ 110PS 175Nm/ 200Nm 5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG* (110PS) 1.5-litre TSI 150PS 250Nm 7-speed DSG*

*dual-clutch automatic

Although the fourth-gen Fabia is unlikely to make it to India, we do hope Skoda brings it here considering Volkswagen is mulling introducing the sixth-gen Polo. However, it won’t be happening anytime before 2023. The new Skoda Fabia, which is a popular moniker in India, would rekindle its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and Honda Jazz.