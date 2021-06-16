Skoda Kushaq Variant-wise Engine And Transmission Options Revealed

Modified On Jun 16, 2021 06:36 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

The Kushaq will be a petrol-only offering and will get a choice between 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines

The SUV is set to be launched on June 28.

Skoda will offer the Kushaq in three variants: Active, Ambition, and Style.

The base-spec Active and mid-spec Ambition will only get the smaller engine while the top-spec Style will come with both the engines.

With the 150PS 1.5-litre TSI engine, the Kushaq will be one of the most powerful SUVs in the segment.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kushaq will go on sale on June 28. While we already know it will be offered in three variants -- Active, Ambition, and Style -- we have now got its variant-wise engine and transmission details. Here’s a look:

Variants 1.0-litre TSI 6-speed MT 1.0-litre TSI 6-speed AT 1.5-litre TSI 6-speed MT 1.5-litre TSI 7-speed DSG Active Yes No No No Ambition Yes Yes No No Style Yes Yes Yes Yes

The base-spec Active will come with just one engine and gearbox combo -- the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (115PS/178Nm), mated to a 6-speed MT. Skoda will offer the mid-spec Ambition with the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine but it will have two gearbox choices -- a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque converter. Finally, the top-spec Style will be available with the smaller engine (with both 6-speed MT and torque converter options) as well as the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (150PS/250Nm). The 1.5-litre engine either gets a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). The Kushaq will be one of the most powerful SUVs in the segment.

Skoda will equip the Kushaq with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, wireless charging, and a 6-speaker sound system with a subwoofer. It will get up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (as standard).

We expect Skoda to price the Kushaq between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kushaq will compete with the Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster , and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.