Skoda Brings The Facelifted Kodiaq To India

Modified On Jan 11, 2022 12:31 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kodiaq

The facelifted SUV is available in three trims: Style, Sportline, and Laurin & Klement

The new Kodiaq is among six models Skoda has planned for India in 2022.

Cosmetic changes include revised bumpers, updated grille, and new alloy wheels.

Skoda is offering it in six colours.

Now comes only with a turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Feature additions include 10-colour ambient lighting and an updated 12-speaker sound system.

Skoda’s flagship three-row SUV, the Kodiaq, has returned to India in its facelifted avatar. It is the first among six models that Skoda has in the pipeline for India in 2022. The SUV is available in three trims: Style, Sportline (new), and Laurin & Klement. Here’s the variant-wise pricing:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom pan-India) Style Rs 34.99 lakh Sportline Rs 35.99 lakh Laurin & Klement Rs 37.49 lakh

With the facelift, the biggest change has happened under the hood of the SUV – it now gets a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (190PS/320Nm) instead of the previously offered 150PS 2-litre diesel mill. Like before, Skoda has paired this unit to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) gearbox, which drives all the four wheels.

The facelifted Kodiaq comes with revised front and rear bumpers, updated front grille and alloy wheels, as well as new headlight and taillight setup. Inside, the changes are limited to the new two-spoke steering wheel (3-spoke on Sportline) and revised upholstery.

Skoda is offering the 7-seater SUV in a total of six colours, depending on the variant chosen:

Style- Moon White Metallic

Sportline- Race Blue Metallic, Steel Grey Metallic, and Moon White Metallic

Laurin & Klement- Lava Blue Metallic, Magic Black Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, and Moon White Metallic

The new Kodiaq has gained a few features as well. These include ventilated and heating functions for the front seats, 10-colour ambient lighting, and a premium 12-speaker sound system. Features such as the 8-inch touchscreen system, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, cruise control, and a digital driver’s display have been retained. Apart from these, the new Kodiaq also gets some “Simply Clever” features including an umbrella, dual glove boxes, and neck extensions for the middle row.

Safety tech on board includes nine airbags (standard), electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and front and rear parking sensors.

Skoda’s full-size SUV goes up against the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Jeep’s upcoming three-row SUV.

