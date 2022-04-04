English | हिंदी

Get Up To Rs 33,000 Off On Honda Cars This Month

Published On Apr 04, 2022 08:22 AM By Tarun for Honda City

The Honda Jazz offers the highest savings while the Amaze has the least

honda offers april 2022

Honda is offering heavy benefits for February on the Amaze, City, fourth-generation City, Jazz, and WR-V. You can avail cash benefits, loyalty and exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. 

Here are the details: 

Honda City

Offers

Amount

Cash discount / Free accessories

Up to Rs 5,000 / Up to Rs 5,400

Exchange discount

Rs 5,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total

Up to Rs 30,400

  • The above mentioned offers are only for the petrol variants. The diesel variants get no benefits. 

  • You can avail a cash discount of Rs 5,000 or opt for free accessories worth Rs 5,400. 

  • The Honda City retails from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 15.24 lakh. 

Honda City Fourth-Gen

Offers

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total

Up to Rs 20,000

  • There are no cash and exchange benefits on the fourth-gen City

  • It’s priced from Rs 9.30 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. 

Honda WR-V

Offers

Amount

Exchange discount

Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total

Up to Rs 26,000

  • The diesel variants do not carry any benefits this month. The above mentioned offers remain exclusive to the petrol variants. 

  • The WR-V ranges from Rs 8.88 lakh to Rs 12.08 lakh. 

Honda Amaze

Offers

Amount

Loyalty Bonu

Rs 5,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 6,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total

Up to Rs 15,000

  • The Honda Amaze doesn’t get the cash discounts, free accessories, or the exchange discount. 

  • You can go for loyalty, exchange, and corporate bonus with the subcompact sedan. 

  • The Amaze retails from Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh. 

Honda Jazz

honda jazz

Offers

Amount

Cash discount / Free accessories

Up to Rs 10,000 / Up to Rs 12,200

Exchange discount

Rs 5,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total

Up to Rs 33,200

  • You can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs 12,200 on the Jazz

  • The hatchback is priced from Rs 7.78 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh. 

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: All offers will likely vary depending on your location and chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

