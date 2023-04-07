Published On Apr 07, 2023 03:01 PM By Ansh for Nissan Patrol

The popular actor has just bought a Nissan Patrol SUV amid threats

Salman Khan, the “Bhai” of Bollywood tries to stay far away from controversies, but they sometimes come right to his doorsteps. Recently, after receiving threats, Salman Khan has reportedly imported an armoured Nissan Patrol SUV for his protection.

Apart from this model, the actor also owns an armoured Toyota Land Cruiser 200. Let’s see what his latest addition has to offer:

All-round Protection

This particular version of the Nissan Patrol gets a lot of protection to keep its passengers safe. Apart from having bulletproof glass all around, it also has heavy duty hinges with door stoppers, overlaps around doors and protection around fuel tank, battery and the electronic control unit (ECU). This Nissan Patrol is available with up to B7 level of armouring which means it can stop armour-piercing rounds and even shots from sniper rifles.

Powertrain

While the Nissan Patrol is not available in India, in the international market it comes with two petrol engine options: a 4.0-litre V6 engine that makes 279PS and 394Nm and a 5.6-litre V8 unit that churns out 406PS and 560Nm. Both engines are paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission and the SUV comes with a four-wheel-drive system.

Features & Safety

The SUV gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch driver’s display and 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment screens. The Nissan Patrol also gets a 13-speaker Bose sound system, dual zone climate control, wireless phone charger and heated and ventilated front row seats.

In terms of safety, it offers six airbags as standard. The SUV also gets vehicle dynamic control (VDC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear-view camera and hill start and descent control. It also gets driver-assistance features like auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

This is what the armoured Nissan Patrol has to offer. As of now, there are no plans for the carmaker to launch this model in India. However, if you really want one, you can have it imported in both its standard and armoured avatar.