Rolls-Royce Boat Tail In 10 Images - One For Every Digit In Its Price Tag!

What do you do when you run out of ideas on how to spend your money? You commission a bespoke Rolls-Royce

British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has revealed the ‘Boat Tail’. It is the first in a line of three exclusively commissioned unique vehicles that are being built by Rolls-Royce Coachbuild. That’s a newly revived department within the company whose sole job is to bring to life every desire a wealthy patron might have from his or her car. In simple words, coachbuilding will allow a client to order an exclusive custom body style while still remaining within the confines of Rolls-Royce’s design language. The blue one pictured here has been built for a couple who own a perfectly restored 1932 Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, and were looking for a car that they could enjoy with their family.

The new-age Rolls-Royce Boat Tail draws inspiration not only from its predecessor, but also from J-class yachts. They are single-masted racing yachts made according to an actual Universal Formula, so that they are eligible for a certain race. If you look closely at the sketch above, the Boat Tail draws heavy inspiration from yacht design.

The Rolls-Royce is supposed to be a grand vehicle, and its length represents that essense of grandeur. The Boat Tail measures close to 5.8 metres end-to-end. Its shade of blue also reminds one of the blue colour of the sea.

General Rolls-Royce design has always been rather bulky at the front. While that continues to be the case here, we must add that it doesn’t look all that out of place on this vehicle. The huge parthenon grille is still in place, and the Spirit of Ecstacy is still where you would hope to find it. The headlamps however have been given a sleeker look compared to other Rolls-Royce models, with a secondary round light underneath them.

The sleek lighting continues at the back too. It looks like Rolls-Royce has combined the entire tail lamp into one LED unit, and we must say, it really gels well with the overall outlook of the car.

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail has been designed for an open-top driving experience. There is a removable canopy roof but it cannot be stowed anywhere in the car. It is meant to be taken off and stored at home, before you begin your journey.

Looked at from this angle, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail keeps up its yacht-like appearance, especially with that tapered rear end. What stands out from here is the charcoal grey boot lid of the Boat Tail, with chrome inlays that perfectly accentuate it. The overall blue shade of the car also gels well with this colour scheme, and this is one the prettiest angles of the Boat Tail. However, the prettiest angle is the next one.

What looks like the boot lid is actually a deck cover, concealing your very own fine dining experience underneath it. Silverware, towels, champagne, you name it, and you will find it. In fact, one of the refrigerators here has even been tuned to keep the champagne chilled at its perfect temperature. A cleverly designed umbrella and a couple of sitting stools (made from carbon fibre) complete the whole setup. This entire compartment has been designed so that whatever is inside, isn’t affected by outside temperatures or shaken about while driving.

While Rolls-Royce hasn’t shared too many images of the very blue interior, we do get a small peak at this analogue instrument cluster. While many might find it odd that such a modern car might use a piece of analogue technology, it feels fitting as the Boat Tail draws its inspiration from cars and yachts that are close to a century old.

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, with its extreme levels of opulence and personalisation, should command a hefty price tag. But exactly how hefty? Take a seat, because you might not be expecting this. Reportedly, the approximate value of the Boat Tail in Indian Rupees is over 200 crore!

