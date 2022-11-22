Modified On Nov 22, 2022 05:17 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

The new Innova is slated to go on sale in India soon with a number of firsts for both its segment and itself

Toyota has debuted the third-generation Innova (which will be called the ‘Innova Hycross’ here) in Indonesia. The popular MPV is slated for its debut in India soon and will be on sale alongside the existing Innova Crysta.

Let’s explore the exterior and interior of the new Innova in the gallery below:

Exterior

At first glance, the front profile of the new Innova is reminiscent of that of the Innova Crysta, thanks to the large trapezoidal grille (which now features a honeycomb mesh pattern) flanked by LED headlights. Lower down, you can see the revised faux air dams which feature the LED DRLs. Following that, there are the fog lamps which are housed in the corners of the lower part of the bumper.

It’s from the sides that you notice the SUV-inspired design on the Toyota MPV, thanks to its upright stance, sharp creases and rounded wheel arches which house up to 18-inch alloy wheels from the factory.

You can also notice the ORVM-mounted side cameras and the ‘Hybrid’ badges on the front doors.

At the back, the 2022 Innova is equipped with wrap-around LED taillights, linked by a sleek chrome strip. Along the bottom section of the tailgate, you can notice the ‘Innova’ and ‘Hybrid’ badges of the MPV. The tailgate is partially included in the rear bumper design.

Interior

The interior of the Toyota MPV has seen a massive upgrade, which is down to the new features and theme options (all-black and tan) with silver accents.

There’s a centrally located 10-inch touchscreen unit followed by the controls for the climate control and then the gear shifter.

Next to it you get some buttons for various functions including the electronic parking brake, ‘EV’ mode (hybrid variants), and traction control.

Toyota offers the Hycross with two seating configurations: six and seven. The six-seat variants get electrically adjustable captain seats in the second row with leg rests, which will be a first for a mass market MPV in India.

The third-row seats get a 50:50 fold down option to stow luggage and other cargo.

Technology

There are some firsts here for the Innova which include: a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, a digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera and a voice-enabled electric tailgate.

Its safety suite includes advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), six airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC) and hill-start assist.

Powertrain

One of the main attractions of the 2022 Innova is the new strong-hybrid powertrain. Toyota has provided the MPV with a 2-litre petrol engine in both hybrid and non-hybrid guise. Their outputs and transmission options are as follows:

2-litre N.A. Engine 2-litre Strong-hybrid Powertrain Power 174PS 186PS (system), 152PS (engine) and 113PS (motor) Torque 205Nm 187Nm (engine) and 206Nm (motor) Transmission CVT e-CVT

The Innova Hycross is expected to go on sale in India soon, with its starting price in the Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) ballpark. It will fit the bill for those looking to buy a more premium MPV than the likes of the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo while being an affordable option to the Kia Carnival. The hybrid powertrain option would also be a first in the non-luxury MPV space.