Renault’s Workshop On Wheels Service Is Now Available In Rural India

Published On Dec 21, 2021 05:30 PM By Rohit

Dubbed as the Workshop On Wheels-Lite, it features all the equipment loaded on a two-wheeler as against a four-wheeler available in the original concept

Renault has launched a ‘Workshop On Wheels-Lite’ facility in rural parts of India. It had first launched the Workshop on Wheels (WOW in Renault’s speak) service back in 2016. The carmaker says it will help strengthen its service network consisting of over 530 touchpoints, which is inclusive of 250+ both WOW and WOW-Lite locations across India.

The ‘Workshop On Wheels-Lite’ is a mobile workshop on a two-wheeler which comes with all the tools and technologies required to carry out minor service, repairs, and other related jobs for all Renault cars. The original WOW concept, built on a four-wheeler, was capable of performing 90 percent of workshop operations including all maintenance services and repairs.

Also Read: Renault Sells More Than 4 Lakh Units Of Kwid In 6 Years Of Debut

Here’s the full press release from the carmaker:

RENAULT INDIA STRENGTHENS ITS RURAL PRESENCE THROUGH ‘WORKSHOP ON WHEELS-LITE’ INITIATIVE

A mobile workshop on a two-wheeler equipped with a tool box to undertake minor service, repairs and other related jobs for all Renault vehicles along with provision to carry parts & consumables

Aims to provide seamless and hassle-free car service solutions to rural customers, further strengthening Renault’s strong service network of over 530 touchpoints

New Delhi, December 21, 2021: Following the success of Workshop on Wheels (WOW) initiative launched in 2016 and an endeavour to offer hassle-free car ownership experience to the customers in rural and far flung locations, Renault, which is in its 10th year of operations in India, has introduced the new – ‘Workshop on Wheels-Lite’ initiative. The ‘Workshop on Wheels-Lite’ is a mobile workshop on a two-wheeler equipped with all the key tools and technologies to undertake minor service, repairs and other related jobs for all Renault vehicles.

Over the last few years Renault has exponentially grown its presence in terms of sales and network expansion, witnessing exceptional growth in India, and the increase in volumes has further expanded the customer base leading to a better penetration of the Renault brand across the rural and upcountry markets. In order to cater to its rural customers, Renault launched the ‘Workshop on Wheels’ (WOW) in 2016 to facilitate the servicing of Renault vehicles, even in the remotest areas across the nation. ‘Workshop on Wheels’ is also a mobile workshop but built on a four-wheeler that can perform 90% of workshop operations including all maintenance services and repairs.

Also Read: Top 10 Year-end Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.3 Lakh Available On Cars

The ‘Workshop on Wheels Lite’ will boost Renault’s strong service network of over 530 touchpoints which now includes more than 250 (Workshop On Wheels) and (Workshop on Wheels Lite) locations across the country.

In the past one year Renault India has been aggressively pursuing an innovative and comprehensive strategy to amplify and grow its presence in smaller towns and cities including rural markets. Renault India launched a special campaign called VISTAAR where the dealership teams recruited and trained more than 630 specialised sales consultants called Resident Dealer Sales Executives to reach out to the customers in the rural markets. Renault has also recently partnered with CSC Grameen eStore, a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Limited (CSC-SPV). As part of this, Renault India’s leading product range is listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to the potential customers in hinterlands through aspirational Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

Driven by innovation, ‘Rural Float’ is yet another significant step to move closer to the customers in the remote areas and provide a Renault vehicle ownership experience. With ‘Rural Float’, Renault has been able to showcase the newly launched sub-four meter compact SUV, Renault Kiger to its potential customers in rural markets, engaging more than 23,000 customers in 233 towns across 13 states and facilitating 2700 test drives.

Together with its product portfolio expansion strategy to drive volumes in India, Renault is substantially increasing its network reach in India and introducing several unique and pioneering initiatives to ensure that customers’ have an unparalleled association with the Renault brand.