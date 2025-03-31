Renault To Take Nissan’s Entire Stake In Its Chennai Plant Ahead Of Its New Product Innings

The transaction is expected to be completed by the first half of 2025

We all do know that Nissan is in troubled waters and is trying desperately to come out of this grim situation. This brings to the question of what is going to happen to the Renault-Nissan alliance’s manufacturing facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Today, Renault has officially stated that it will be doing a Share Purchase Agreement with Nissan, where it would acquire Nissan’s 51 percent stake in the facility.

Post this transaction, Renault will own 100 percent of the stake in the Chennai manufacturing facility and is expected to complete the transaction by the first half of 2025.

What Does This Mean For Renault?

This move will basically give Renault 100 percent ownership of this manufacturing facility, helping them in faster expansion of its domestic and exports business. The production of this plant stands at 4 lakh units annually.

Where Will Nissan Manufacture Its Cars In India?

You don’t have to worry as new Nissan cars will continue to roll out from the same facility and there won’t be any changes on this front. Also, the ownership and operation of both the carmaker’s Technology and Business Centre will remain unaffected, where Renault owns 51 percent and Nissan has 49 percent.

What’s Next From Both Carmakers?

That’s a host of new products, which we’ll get to see on our roads real soon. Renault is expected to introduce updated versions of the Kiger and Triber later this year. Nissan is also working on an entry-level MPV, which will be based on the Triber’s architecture. It is also expected to be introduced later this year.

The bigger news, though, is the introduction of new SUVs in 2026. Both carmakers will also be making a comeback in the compact and midsize SUV space with the introduction of 5-seater SUVs, which will be the Renault Duster and probably the Nissan Terrano. Also, a 7-seater version of these two SUVs will also be introduced.

