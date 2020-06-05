Renault Offering Maximum Benefits Of Up To Rs 60,000 In June 2020

Published On Jun 05, 2020 01:41 PM By Rohit for Renault Triber

The offers on the three models remain similar to those seen in May

The corporate bonus has gone down to Rs 7,000 in the case of Triber.

Renault is offering maximum savings of up to Rs 60,000 on the Duster.

The Kwid’s offers remain unchanged from the previous month.

All offers are valid till June 30.

By now, most of you must be well-informed about carmakers resuming operations in the country after a month-long hiatus due to the lockdown. While zero car sales were recorded in April, the resumption of operations led to subdued sales in the past month. None of the cars last month even crossed the 5,000 mark as units shipped were far below than that for the entire industry. Now, in an attempt to draw customers to their showrooms, major carmakers including Renault continue to offer various benefits and discounts this month. Most of the benefits are similar to what was offered last month. Here are the model-wise offers applicable till June 30:

Renault Triber

Offer Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 7,000 or Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

Renault is offering the Triber with a corporate discount of Rs 7,000 for select employees. For rural customers such as farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat, Renault is offering a special benefit of Rs 10,000. Buyers can either avail the corporate discount or the rural offer.

The loyalty bonus can be availed either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 for those buying an additional Renault model.

Buyers can also avail a special rate of interest of 8.99 per cent calculated on a loan amount of Rs 4.5 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. The rate of interest may vary based on the loan amount and tenure. Renault is also offering a 3-month EMI holiday program under which, the maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 4.5 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

Renault will offer an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

Renault Kwid

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Renault is offering a loyalty bonus either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 for those buying an additional Renault model.

It is offering a choice between a corporate discount and a rural discount worth Rs 4,000 to those looking to buy the Kwid . Only select corporate employees are eligible for the corporate discount while the rural offer is applicable to farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat.

The special rate of interest of 8.99 per cent calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3 lakh for a tenure of 36 months remains the same in June. It may vary depending on the loan amount and tenure. Renault’s 3-month EMI holiday program is also valid in June under. The maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 3 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

An additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 can also be availed by buyers in states where Renault Finance is not available.

Renault Duster

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 20,000 or Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 20,000 or Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

A loyalty bonus can be availed in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 while there is a cash discount of Rs 10,000 for those buying an additional Renault model.

Select corporate employees looking to buy the Duster can grab a discount of Rs 20,000. For rural customers such as farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat, Renault is offering a special offer of Rs 10,000. Only one of the two benefits can be applied at once.

Renault is also offering a special rate of interest of 8.99 per cent calculated on a loan amount of Rs 7.5 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. The rate of interest may vary based on loan amount and tenure. Renault is also offering a 3-month EMI holiday program under which the maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 7.5 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

Renault is offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 to buyers from states where Renault Finance is not available.

