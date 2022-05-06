Published On May 06, 2022 01:54 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

Existing Renault owners can grab a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 55,000 if they plan to buy the Kiger

The Kiger can also be had with a corporate discount (Rs 10,000) or rural offer (Rs 5,000).

The Kwid is carrying benefits of up to Rs 35,000.

Renault is offering savings of up to Rs 44,000 on the Triber.

All offers are valid till the end of May 2022.

All Renault models are being offered with various savings for the entire month of May. These offers are different for the MY21 and MY22 models of the Kwid. Similarly, Renault has provided different benefits for the MY22 and Limited Edition versions of the Triber. Its entire portfolio is also carrying a separate scrappage exchange benefit under the ‘r.e.li.v.e scrappage program’.

Here’s a laydown of the model-wise offers:

Kwid

Offer Amount (MY21) Amount (MY22) Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 – Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 37,000 Up to Rs 37,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 25,000

The above-mentioned exchange bonus is applicable only to the 1-litre variants of the Kwid. It drops down to Rs 10,000 for the 0.8-litre trims.

Renault is offering the base-spec RXE 0.8-litre trim only with the loyalty bonus.

Alternatively, existing Renault customers can avail of the loyalty benefits which include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, extended warranty and care packages, and special interest rates on loans.

The scrappage exchange offer can be availed of if you scrap your 15-year-old car for a new Renault. However, it can’t be clubbed with the loyalty benefit.

Renault has priced the Kwid between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 5.84 lakh.

Triber

Offer Amount (MY22) Amount (Limited Edition) Cash Discount Up to Rs 5,000 – Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 – Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 44,000 Up to Rs 44,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 44,000

The carmaker is not offering any cash discount, exchange bonus or corporate discount on the base-spec RXE or Limited Edition trim of the Triber. Both are eligible for the loyalty bonus.

Renault’s sub-4m crossover MPV is also available with a scrappage exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

It is priced from Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 8.32 lakh.

Kiger

Offer Amount Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 55,000

Renault is not offering the Kiger with any cash discount or exchange bonus, but it does get a corporate discount.

The sub-4m SUV can be availed with a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 55,000, the highest for a Renault car.

It is also carrying a scrappage exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

Renault retails the Kiger between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh.

Note: These offers are applicable to select models (and variants) and may vary from one State to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest dealership.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

