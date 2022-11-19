Renault Kiger Vs Nissan Magnite - Subcompact SUV Crash Test Ratings Compared
Modified On Nov 19, 2022 04:19 PM By Tarun for Nissan Magnite
Both are the same SUVs under the skin with one huge difference in their crash test ratings!
The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are the two most affordable subcompact SUVs right now. Both have a lot in common since they were developed by the same automotive conglomerate, sharing the platform and powertrains. Where they differ is the design and variant-wise list of features.
Both are also among the safest SUVs of India, securing a four-star rating in the now outdated Global NCAP crash test protocols. However, despite having the same overall rating, their scores varied across each criteria. The frontal offset crash test used to be the only basis for these scores, but as per the new protocols, electronic stability control, side barrier and pole impact, and pedestrian safety tests are also mandatory to receive a five-star rating.
Here’s a comparison between their safety ratings, to see which one’s safer, the Kiger or the Magnite:
Overall Scores
(Nissan Magnite)
As said, both received four stars in the Global NCAP crash test rating. Standard features on both include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD. The Kiger’s higher-end variants gain two front-side airbags and a rear parking camera. On the other hand, the Magnite’s top-spec trims get a 360-degree camera, vehicle dynamic control, hill-start assist, traction control, and tyre pressure monitoring. And as usual, GNCAP tested the base variants of both cars.
Front Occupant Safety
(Renault Kiger)
Renault Kiger
Nissan Magnite
Child Occupants’ Safety
The Renault Kiger scored 21.05 points out of 49, while the Nissan Magnite did slightly better with 24.88 points. However, both got only two stars for child occupants’ safety. The primary reason for the low marks here was the absence of standard ISOFIX anchorages in both the SUVs. They also skip out on three-point seatbelts for the rear-middle passenger of the second row, which will soon be mandatory for all the cars.
Bodyshell Integrity
This is the key differentiator with regards to vehicle safety. The Renault Kiger’s bodyshell integrity was rated unstable and incapable of withstanding further load, but the Magnite gets a comparatively stable bodyshell, which technically makes it structurally safer.
As per the new Global NCAP crash test protocols, the Magnite likely got a higher overall rating than the Kiger on this basis alone.
So if you’re considering a higher variant of the Renault, thinking that the two additional airbags will make up for its bodyshell integrity issues, you’d be wrong. Besides, by this time next year, the government will make it mandatory for all cars to come with six airbags, putting the Nissan and Renault sub-4m SUVs on equal terms. Hence, you might as well consider the better-built option at that point in time. Alternatively, you could consider better-rated segment rivals like the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.
The Kiger is currently priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh while the Magnite retails from Rs 5.97 lakh to Rs 10.79 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
