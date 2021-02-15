Renault Kiger Launched At 5.45 Lakh
Modified On Feb 15, 2021 03:39 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger
It’s powered by 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and naturally aspirated petrol engines with an automatic option
-
Renault Kiger is now on sale at Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh
-
It gets a 100PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 72PS 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine.
-
Transmission options comprise a standard 5-speed manual for both, a CVT for the turbo engine, and an AMT for the regular petrol engine.
-
Features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, four airbags, air purifier, wireless charging and more.
-
Official bookings underway with deliveries expected to commence from March.
Renault has finally launched the Kiger sub-compact SUV in India, the ninth offering in the hotly contested segment. Its prices start from Rs 5.45 lakh and go up to Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory prices ex-showroom Pan India). Here’s the variant-wise pricing:
|
Variant
|
Petrol-MT
|
Petrol-AMT
|
Turbo-Petrol MT
|
Turbo-petrol CVT
|
RXe
|
Rs 5.45 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
RXL
|
Rs 6.14 lakh
|
Rs 6.59 lakh
|
Rs 7.14 lakh
|
-
|
RXT
|
Rs 6.60 lakh
|
Rs 7.05 lakh
|
Rs 7.60 lakh
|
Rs 8.60 lakh
|
RXZ
|
Rs 7.55 lakh
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
Rs 9.55 lakh
The base-spec RXE variant is priced from Rs 5.45 lakh, making its introductory entry-level price marginally lower than the Magnite. The AMT variants demand a premium of Rs 45,000 over the manual variants. The CVT variants, on the other hand, come at a premium of a lakh over the turbo-petrol manual variants. Even the top-spec variant of the Kiger is about Rs 4,000 cheaper than the Magnite.
Kiger is one of the most feature-rich SUVs in the segment with several premium highlights. It features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, air purifier (optional), wireless charging (optional), a 7-inch fully digital instrument panel, and push-button start stop.
Safety is covered by four airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, hill start assist, and vehicle stability control (VSC). Since it shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite, we can expect it to get a 4-star safety rating as well.
|
Length
|
3,991 mm
|
Width
|
1,750 mm (without mirrors)
|
Height
|
1,600 mm (with roof bars)
|
Wheelbase
|
2,500 mm
|
Kerb Weight
|
1,012 kg
|
Boot Volume
|
405 L
|
Ground Clearance
|
205 mm
The Renault Kiger is an all-petrol SUV, equipped with two engines: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.0-litre naturally aspirated units. The turbo motor is rated at 100PS and 160Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual and a CVT. The naturally aspirated engine produces 72PS and 96Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The turbo engine further comes with the drive modes: Normal, Eco and Sport.
Also Read: How Does The Renault Kiger Compare To The Nissan Magnite? Know These 10 Differences
At Rs 5.45 lakh, it is cheaper than all other sub-compact SUVs, with the highlight being the top-spec variant’s sub-Rs 10 lakh pricing same as the Nissan Magnite. Bookings are underway with deliveries set to commence next month.
- Renew Renault Kiger Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful