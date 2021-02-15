  • Login / Register
Renault Kiger Launched At 5.45 Lakh

Modified On Feb 15, 2021 03:39 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

It’s powered by 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and naturally aspirated petrol engines with an automatic option

Renault Kiger

  • Renault Kiger is now on sale at Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh

  • It gets a 100PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 72PS 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine. 

  • Transmission options comprise a standard 5-speed manual for both, a CVT for the turbo engine, and an AMT for the regular petrol engine. 

  • Features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, four airbags, air purifier, wireless charging and more. 

  • Official bookings underway with deliveries expected to commence from March. 

Renault has finally launched the Kiger sub-compact SUV in India, the ninth offering in the hotly contested segment. Its prices start from Rs 5.45 lakh and go up to Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory prices ex-showroom Pan India). Here’s the variant-wise pricing: 

Variant

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

Turbo-Petrol MT

Turbo-petrol CVT

RXe

Rs 5.45 lakh

-

-

-

RXL

Rs 6.14 lakh

Rs 6.59 lakh

Rs 7.14 lakh

-

RXT

Rs 6.60 lakh

Rs 7.05 lakh

Rs 7.60 lakh

Rs 8.60 lakh

RXZ

Rs 7.55 lakh

Rs 8 lakh

Rs 8.55 lakh

Rs 9.55 lakh

The base-spec RXE variant is priced from Rs 5.45 lakh, making its introductory entry-level price marginally lower than the Magnite. The AMT variants demand a premium of Rs 45,000 over the manual variants. The CVT variants, on the other hand, come at a premium of a lakh over the turbo-petrol manual variants. Even the top-spec variant of the Kiger is about Rs 4,000 cheaper than the Magnite. 

Kiger is one of the most feature-rich SUVs in the segment with several premium highlights. It features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, air purifier (optional), wireless charging (optional), a 7-inch fully digital instrument panel, and push-button start stop. 

Safety is covered by four airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, hill start assist, and vehicle stability control (VSC). Since it shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite, we can expect it to get a 4-star safety rating as well. 

Length

3,991 mm

Width

1,750 mm (without mirrors)

Height

1,600 mm (with roof bars)

Wheelbase

2,500 mm

Kerb Weight

1,012 kg

Boot Volume

405 L

Ground Clearance

205 mm

The Renault Kiger is an all-petrol SUV, equipped with two engines: 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.0-litre naturally aspirated units. The turbo motor is rated at 100PS and 160Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual and a CVT. The naturally aspirated engine produces 72PS and 96Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The turbo engine further comes with the drive modes: Normal, Eco and Sport. 

Also Read: How Does The Renault Kiger Compare To The Nissan Magnite? Know These 10 Differences

At Rs 5.45 lakh, it is cheaper than all other sub-compact SUVs, with the highlight being the top-spec variant’s sub-Rs 10 lakh pricing same as the Nissan Magnite. Bookings are underway with deliveries set to commence next month.

Write your Comment on Renault Kiger

